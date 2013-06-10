FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
June 10, 2013 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0920 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15248.12      207.50       1.38
 S&P 500                  1643.38       20.82       1.28
 FTSE                     6411.99       75.88        1.2
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       445.63       -0.06      -0.01
                                               
 Nikkei                  13285.60      408.07       3.07
 Euro                      1.3200      1.3222           
 Japanese Yen               98.12       97.53           
 U.S. Crude                 96.13       96.03           
 Brent                     104.68      104.56           
 Gold                     1386.05     1383.89           
 Silver                     21.81       21.64           
 Copper-LME               7170.00         -60    7230.00
 UST 10-YR                  96.07                 2.1736
 UST 30-YR                  91.11                 3.3343
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The Dow shot up more than 200 points on Friday,
scoring its best day since Jan. 2, and the S&P 500 ended a
two-week losing streak on Friday after U.S. jobs data eased
investors' worries that the Federal Reserve may be reducing its
stimulus program in the near future.
    The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their best daily
percentage gains since April 16.
    All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent
for the day, extending gains toward the session's end, with the
S&P consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD and other growth
sectors leading the way higher. The consumer discretionary index
rose 1.8 percent. The S&P industrials index also
advanced 1.8 percent.
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's top shares rose on Friday, following a
reversal in financials after U.S. jobs data pointed to growth in
the U.S. economy without threatening the Fed's monetary
stimulus.
    The FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 75.88 points higher, or 1.2
percent, at 6,411.99 having fallen by as much as 0.4 percent
before the release of non-farm payrolls. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded sharply on
Monday, departing the bear market territory it reached last
week, after a strong Wall St showing, a weaker yen and upbeat
revisions of economic data boosted confidence.
The Nikkei rose 3.0 percent to 13,265.22 at the midday
break.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start the week
higher on Monday, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) the leading risers among Hang Seng benchmark
components with a 1.9 percent gain.
    The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.1 percent at
21,592.9 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also
start up 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The dollar resumed its bounce against the yen in
early Asian trade on Monday, moving well away from a two-month
low plumbed in the previous session, while the Australian dollar
slumped after disappointing data from China, its biggest export
market.
The greenback rose to 98.28 yen, JPY=EBS some 3.5 percent higher
than a trough of 94.98 hit during volatile trade on Friday as
investors scrambled to interpret a highly-anticipated U.S. jobs
report.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries edged slightly higher
on Thursday as a drop in the dollar against the yen boosted
demand for U.S. government debt, but caution ahead of the
government's May payrolls data kept gains modest. 
    Stocks slid during most of the session as the dollar sold
off on worries about the upcoming jobs numbers, before reversing
course and rising in late afternoon trading.
    That was the lowest level seen since April 4, when the Bank
of Japan unleashed an audacious easing programme that further
weakened the yen against the dollar
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was steady on Monday after dropping 2
percent in the previous session as U.S. jobs data suggested the
Federal Reserve could soon begin to scale back its monetary
stimulus.
    Spot gold had inched up 0.03 percent to $1,384.34 an
ounce by 0002 GMT after its biggest one-day drop in over three
weeks on Friday, as funds dumped bullion on fears the Fed could
start reining in its bond-buying programme. 
    U.S. gold rose $1 to $1,384. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper fell to its lowest since mid-May
on Monday after soft Chinese economic data at the weekend stoked
worries that growth is still slowing in the world's
second-biggest economy.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit
its weakest since May 16 at $7,146 a tonne, before trading 1
percent lower on the day at $7,157.25 a tonne by 0152 GMT. That
added to losses from the previous session when it finished the
week 1 percent down.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    TOKYO - Brent futures rose towards $105 per barrel on
Monday, after data from top oil consumer the United States
showed an improvement in hiring although not enough to ignite
fears about near-term tapering of the Federal Reserve's massive
stimulus.
    Markets have been on edge over the past few weeks amid
concerns the Fed will roll back its stimulus commitment, a key
driver of investment in commodities and other riskier assets.
Speculation that Friday's jobs data would disappoint and raise
worries about the U.S. economy had also hit investor sentiment.
    For a full report, double click on    - - - -

 (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.