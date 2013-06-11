India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15238.59 -9.53 -0.06 S&P 500 1642.81 -0.57 -0.03 FTSE 6400.45 -11.54 -0.18 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 440.79 -3.52 -0.79 Nikkei 13513.28 -0.92 -0.01 Euro 1.3276 1.3256 Japanese Yen 98.13 98.76 U.S. Crude 95.84 0.07 Brent 103.85 -0.1 Gold 1384.64 1386.4 Silver 21.89 21.91 Copper-LME 7186.75 24.75 0.35 UST 10-YR 95.9375 2.2079 UST 30-YR 90.8125 3.3652 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed in weak volume on Monday, pausing after the previous session's strong gains and getting only a brief boost when the United States' credit outlook was revised to stable from negative. Shares of Apple declined 0.7 percent to $438.89, reversing early gains to become the biggest drag on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes. The company kicked off its annual conference in San Francisco for its developers. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index edged lower on Monday, with weakness in miners on the back of soft Chinese data only partly offset by demand for healthcare and travel shares cheapened by a recent sell-off. Industrial metals and miners were hit by a run of softer-than-expected Chinese data at the weekend which raised the prospect of lower second-quarter economic growth in the world's top metals consumer. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei held steady on Tuesday, ahead of the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with investors taking profits on some of the outperformers after the index posted its biggest one-day rise since March 2011 in the previous session. By the midday break, the Nikkei was flat at 13,513.28 after moving in and out of positive territory in a choppy session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are set to start weaker on Tuesday, with Hang Lung Properties the top percentage loser among Hang Seng benchmark components, sliding 2.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.3 percent at 21,542.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated also to start down 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The yen weakened slightly in Asia on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan policy meeting for a sense of what Governor Haruhiko Kuroda plans to do to tackle recent volatility in Japanese markets. The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 98.87 yen, pulling away from a two-month low around 94.98 plumbed on Friday. The euro was also 0.2 percent higher at 131.05, having bounced off Friday's low of 126.19. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high after a brighter outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard & Poor's prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt. S&P raised its outlook on the U.S. rating to stable from negative, meaning the agency is now less likely to cut the world's biggest economy from a current AA-plus. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped in early Asian trading on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar and equities strengthened after Standard & Poor's revised its credit outlook for the United States to stable from negative. Spot gold had fallen 0.07 percent to $1,385.41 an ounce by 0007 GMT, after posting a small gain in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday, but was holding around one-month lows as a pick-up in the U.S. economy rekindled worries the Fed may taper its economic stimulus, despite a backdrop of sluggish global growth. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.22 percent to $7,177.75 a tonne by 0105 GMT, following a near-one percent fall the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil ended lower in lacklustre trading on Monday with geopolitical supply risk lending some support to Brent crude oil but weak demand in China setting the overall market tone. Brent crude oil settled 61 cents lower at $103.95 per barrel, after climbing to $104.76 earlier and trading as low as $103.66. U.S. oil ended the day 26 cents lower at $95.77 per barrel, after trading between $95.19 and $96.25. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)