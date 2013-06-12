India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15122.02 -116.57 -0.76 S&P 500 1626.13 -16.68 -1.02 FTSE 6340.08 -60.37 -0.94 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 437.93 -0.79 -0.18 Nikkei 13072.61 -245.01 -1.84 Euro 1.3308 1.3314 Japanese Yen 96.46 96.01 U.S. Crude 94.76 -0.62 Brent 102.6 -0.36 Gold 1377.39 1378.99 Silver 21.77 21.61 Copper-LME 7077 12 0.17 UST 10-YR 96.046875 2.1954 UST 30-YR 91.53125 3.3264 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday after Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by holding its monetary policy steady. Major indexes fell more than 1 percent after the open but shaved most of the losses by midday, only for the selling to resume towards the session's end. However, overall volume was average. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell through technical support levels on Tuesday on concerns that central banks could soon scale back the stimulus that has helped the equity market to approach all-time highs. The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9 percent at 6,340.08, near late-April lows of 6,280. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped below 13,000 on Wednesday, as the strong yen dragged down exporters in the wake of a sell-off in global equities after disappointment over a lack of fresh measures from the Bank of Japan to quell bond market volatility. The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 13,064.42 in mid-morning trade after falling as low as 12,994.08. The Topix dropped 2.2 percent to 1,077.30. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a public holiday and will resume trading on Thursday. Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong stocks report. China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodities futures markets are closed from June 10 through June 12 for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Trading will also resume on Thursday. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond market volatility. The dollar last bought 96.335 yen, up 0.4 percent from late New York levels after sinking as low as 95.60 on Tuesday as investors unwound their short bets on the yen. A subdued bounce in the euro saw it move to 128.04 yen after it dropped 2.4 percent on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Treasury yields at 14-month highs lured buyers on Tuesday and the bond market ended higher. Long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter maturities. Demand for a $32 billion three-year Treasury note auction was weak. After the sale, however, buyers entered the market, lured by lower prices and the higher yields, pushing the market into the plus column. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended declines into a second session on Wednesday as fears lingered that the Federal Reserve could curb its stimulus programme as the U.S. economy shows signs of recovery. Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,376.29 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after a 0.5 percent drop the day before as equity and commodity markets were rattled by the absence of fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the domestic bond market. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - Copper slid to its lowest in almost six weeks on Wednesday, on slowing demand in top consumer China and as worries lingered about the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as much as 0.6 percent to $7,020 a tonne, the lowest since May 3. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep losses on Tuesday as investors worried that central banks, following Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose monetary policies. Oil joined equity markets, the dollar, bond prices and other commodities, such as gold and copper, in an investor pullback sparked by the Bank of Japan's decision not to follow up its $1.4 trillion stimulus program announced in April. For a full report, double click on - - - - (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)