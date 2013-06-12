FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 12, 2013 / 3:07 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15122.02     -116.57      -0.76
 S&P 500                  1626.13      -16.68      -1.02
 FTSE                     6340.08      -60.37      -0.94
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       437.93       -0.79      -0.18
                                               
 Nikkei                  13072.61     -245.01      -1.84
 Euro                      1.3308      1.3314           
 Japanese Yen               96.46       96.01           
 U.S. Crude                 94.76       -0.62           
 Brent                      102.6       -0.36           
 Gold                     1377.39     1378.99           
 Silver                     21.77       21.61           
 Copper-LME                  7077          12       0.17
 UST 10-YR              96.046875                 2.1954
 UST 30-YR               91.53125                 3.3264
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slid in a volatile session on Tuesday
after Japan's central bank disappointed equity markets by
holding its monetary policy steady. 
   Major indexes fell more than 1 percent after the open but
shaved most of the losses by midday, only for the selling to
resume towards the session's end. However, overall volume was
average. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 fell through technical support
levels on Tuesday on concerns that central banks could soon
scale back the stimulus that has helped the equity market to
approach all-time highs. 
   The FTSE 100 closed down 60.37 points, or 0.9 percent
at 6,340.08, near late-April lows of 6,280. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slipped below 13,000 on
Wednesday, as the strong yen dragged down exporters in the wake
of a sell-off in global equities after disappointment over a
lack of fresh measures from the Bank of Japan to quell bond
market volatility. 
    The Nikkei fell 1.9 percent to 13,064.42 in
mid-morning trade after falling as low as 12,994.08. The Topix
 dropped 2.2 percent to 1,077.30. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on
Wednesday for a public holiday and will resume trading on
Thursday. 
   Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong stocks
report. 
   China's stock, bond, foreign exchange and commodities futures
markets are closed from June 10 through June 12 for the Dragon
Boat Festival holiday. Trading will also resume on Thursday.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO -  The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its
biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the
previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending
the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond
market volatility.  
   The dollar last bought 96.335 yen, up 0.4 percent
from late New York levels after sinking as low as 95.60 on
Tuesday as investors unwound their short bets on the yen. A
subdued bounce in the euro saw it move to 128.04 yen
 after it dropped 2.4 percent on Tuesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - Treasury yields at 14-month highs lured buyers on
Tuesday and the bond market ended higher. 
    Long-dated Treasuries outperformed shorter maturities. 
    Demand for a $32 billion three-year Treasury note auction
was weak. After the sale, however, buyers entered the market,
lured by lower prices and the higher yields, pushing the market
into the plus column. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES 
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold extended declines into a second session on
Wednesday as fears lingered that the Federal Reserve could curb
its stimulus programme as the U.S. economy shows signs of
recovery.
    Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,376.29 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after a 0.5 percent drop the day before as
equity and commodity markets were rattled by the absence of
fresh steps from the Bank of Japan to calm turbulence in the
domestic bond market.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - Copper slid to its lowest in almost six weeks on
Wednesday, on slowing demand in top consumer China and as
worries lingered about the outlook for U.S. economic stimulus.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
as much as 0.6 percent to $7,020 a tonne, the lowest since May
3.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices retraced earlier steep
losses on Tuesday as investors worried that central banks,
following Japan's example, could begin to rein in their loose
monetary policies.  
   Oil joined equity markets, the dollar, bond prices and other
commodities, such as gold and copper, in an investor pullback
sparked by the Bank of Japan's decision not to follow up its
$1.4 trillion stimulus program announced in April. 
  
    For a full report, double click on    
    - - - -
    

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
