FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------
   
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15179.85      109.67       0.73
 S&P 500                   1639.04       12.31       0.76
 FTSE                      6330.49       22.23       0.35
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        439.84       -2.35      -0.53
                                                
 Nikkei                    12941.8      -91.32       -0.7
 Euro                       1.3356      1.3367           
 Japanese Yen                94.76       94.49           
 U.S. Crude                  97.83        0.06           
 Brent                      105.57         0.1           
 Gold                      1384.06     1384.35           
 Silver                      21.87       21.83           
 Copper-LME                 7082.5        -0.5      -0.01
 UST 10-YR               96.203125                 2.1781
 UST 30-YR               91.171875                 3.3459
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended well off
their highs as investors speculated over the Federal Reserve's
intentions about its massive stimulus programme to aid the
economy before a meeting of policymakers that begins on Tuesday.
     Major indexes climbed from the start of the session and
were more than 1 percent higher for much of the day, recovering
all of last week's losses, on the view that the Fed would
reaffirm its policies of supporting the economic recovery at the
end of a two day meeting that starts on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index gained on Monday, with
some investors seeing value in the market after a four-week
sell-off, and with stronger U.S. housing data boosting sentiment
on construction and engineering stocks. 
   The FTSE 100 index closed up 22.23 points, or 0.4 percent
, at 6,330.49 points. 
     For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average reversed early gains on
Tuesday, underscoring the volatility that has roiled the market
lately, as investors awaited the outcome of a Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on whether it will continue to support the
U.S. economy. 
    By the midday break, the Nikkei slipped 0.7 percent
to 12,941.80 after trading as high as 13,139.48. It climbed 2.7
percent on Monday, lifting the index out of a bear market.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were poised to start lower on
Tuesday, with GCL-Poly Energy Holdings diving 11.4
percent, more than the 9.1 percent discount from its Monday
close on news that a substantial shareholder priced a stake
sale. 
   The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.6 percent
at 21,102.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the
leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to also
start down 0.6 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    TOKYO - The U.S. dollar hovered above a two-month low
against the yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead of the outcome
of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is likely to cap further
gains. 
   The dollar fetched 94.61 yen in early Asian trade,
little changed from late U.S. levels after positing its first
gains in five sessions on Monday. It wasn't far off a two-month
low of 93.75 set on Thursday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    TREASURIES 
    NEW YORK - U.S. longer-dated government debt prices fell on
Monday a day before the Federal Reserve meets for a two-day
policy meeting on concerns the central bank might be moving
closer to announcing it will trim bond purchases, though trade
was volatile and volume was light. 
    Markets have been on edge since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
told a congressional hearing some three weeks ago that a
decision on whether the central bank will pare its $85 billion
monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities
could occur "in the next few meetings" if the economy showed
further improvement. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Tuesday as investors
awaited guidance from a Federal Reserve meeting on the outlook
for the bank's stimulus programme, amid some strong U.S.
economic data.
    Spot gold was near steady, easing $0.40 to $1,383.95
an ounce by 0018 GMT. Bullion fell about 0.5 percent on Monday
as U.S. stocks rallied ahead of the Fed policy meeting over
Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged higher on Tuesday after a
decline in the previous session, but trading remained cautious
as investors awaited news on the Fed's stimulus programme from a
two-day meeting starting later in the day.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.7 percent to $7,130.75 a tonne by 0102 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    SINGAPORE - Brent crude futures were barely changed around
$105, holding not far off their strongest level in 10 weeks on
mounting tensions in the Middle East, as investors remain
cautious ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting. 
   The Fed, whose two-day policy-meeting starts on Wednesday, is
under pressure to roll back some of the $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases under its latest programme, after some advances
in the U.S. economy. Its three quantitative easing schemes have
buoyed prices of gold and other commodities.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.