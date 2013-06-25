India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0831 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14659.56 -139.84 -0.94 S&P 500 1573.09 -19.34 -1.21 FTSE 6029.1 -87.07 -1.42 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 413.97 1.07 0.26 Nikkei 13147.14 84.36 0.65 Euro 1.3123 1.3117 Japanese Yen 97.66 97.72 U.S. Crude 94.88 -0.3 Brent 101.06 -0.1 Gold 1285.01 1281.29 Silver 19.68 19.65 Copper-LME 6657.75 -12.25 -0.18 UST 10-YR 93.09375 2.5442 UST 30-YR 87.5625 3.5556 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Monday, adding to a sell-off built on concerns about reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve and on overnight losses in Chinese equity markets. The market shed some of the day's losses in the afternoon, but it was the third time in the past four sessions that the S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent. Volume was again above-average, with 8.33 billion shares traded on U.S. exchanges, a sign that the pullback has not abated yet. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell to a 5-1/2 month low on Monday, as investors rotated out of growth sensitive stocks as concerns built over growth and liquidity in China. The FTSE 100 closed 87.07 points lower, down 1.4 percent, at 6,029.10, having hit an intraday low of 6,023.44 not seen since early January. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell below 13,000 on Tuesday morning, as sellers were encouraged by lingering worries about stress in China's banking system and the U.S. Federal Reserve's plans to roll back its stimulus later this year. The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to 12,978.90 after opening marginally higher. Analysts say the mood is likely to remain subdued as a recent spike in interbank borrowing costs have raised fears that stress in China's banking system could weigh on already slowing growth. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares are poised to start lower on Tuesday, with some Chinese banks weaker ahead of the first of two open market operations in the mainland to gauge the extent of the cash crunch that has raised fears of a banking crisis. The Hang Seng Index was set to open down 0.2 percent at 19,776 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to start down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO/SYDNEY - The dollar's rally paused in Asia on Tuesday after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed market fears of an imminent end to stimulus, though it remained supported by worries of the impact of tightening Chinese credit. China shares suffered their worst daily loss in almost four years in the previous session as the authorities seek to rein in excessive credit growth, raising concerns about a potential money market squeeze. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady in Asia on Tuesday after bouncing back overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield falling from a near two-year high, although investors remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's plan to start rolling back its stimulus. The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.5442 percent, holding steady from U.S. trade of 2.54 percent. The benchmark yield rose as high as 2.667 percent, the highest since August 2011, in overnight U.S. trade. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Tuesday as the dollar weakened after two top Federal Reserve officials downplayed an imminent end to monetary stimulus. Bullion is still down more than 7 percent since the start of last week due to worries over an early end to the Fed's $85 billion monthly bond purchases and a cash crunch in China. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper hovered close to its lowest level in nearly three years on Tuesday, hurt by weak appetite for risk due to fears a liquidity crunch could curb economic growth in top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was barely changed at $6,671 a tonne by 0123 GMT, after slipping to a session low of $6,646.25. The industrial metal fell as much as 3 percent to $6,613 on Monday, its weakest level since July 2010. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent and U.S. crude prices rose on Monday, rebounding off a three-week low as record flooding in Canada's main oil-producing province threatened exports to the United States. Major Canadian pipelines that move almost 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Alberta oil sands crude remained shut on Monday after a spill on a smaller line was discovered over the weekend, a spokesman for operator Enbridge Inc said. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)