#Financials
June 26, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14760.31      100.75       0.69
 S&P 500                  1588.03       14.94       0.95
 FTSE                     6101.91       72.81       1.21
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP          416        4.02       0.98
                                               
 Nikkei                  12857.66     -111.68      -0.86
 Euro                      1.3063      1.3084           
 Japanese Yen               97.79        97.8           
 U.S. Crude                 94.74       -0.58           
 Brent                     100.98       -0.28           
 Gold                     1248.81     1276.74           
 Silver                     18.85       19.58           
 Copper-LME                6698.5       -96.5      -1.42
 UST 10-YR               92.78125                 2.5819
 UST 30-YR              86.828125                 3.5997
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose by the most in nearly two weeks
on Tuesday after data showed business investment and the housing
recovery continued apace, reassuring investors worried about the
Federal Reserve's plans to reduce its massive monetary stimulus.
   Analysts said the gains were fuelled by a mix of buyers:
hedge funds and both small and wealthy retail clients attracted
by the market's recent drop. Position trimming by institutions
due to recent volatility pulled the market back from its highs
in the final minutes of trading.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark share index rebounded on
Tuesday from 5-1/2-month lows, with cruise ship group Carnival
 leading the gainers, after steps by China to reassure
markets over its money supply lifted sentiment. 
   The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen some
12 percent over the last month after racing to a 13-year high of
6,875.62 in late May, closed up 1.2 percent, or 72.81 points, at
6,101.91 points.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rebounded on Wednesday
after China's central bank sought to allay fears of a credit
crunch, and as robust U.S. data fuelled gains on Wall Street
overnight. 
    The benchmark Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at
13,111.24, while the broader Topix gained 0.8 percent to
1,086.89. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares rose 1 percent in early trade
on Wednesday after China's central bank sought to ease fears of
a credit crunch, while Shanghai stocks were mixed. 
   At 0146 GMT, the Hang Seng Index was up 1 percent at
20,047.33 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE 
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar was back on the front foot in Asia
on Wednesday after the latest batch of U.S. economic data
supported the Federal Reserve's recovery view and lifted U.S.
Treasury yields. 
   The dollar index rose 0.4 percent to 82.680 ,
having bounced off a low of 82.241 after data showed strong
gains in business spending plans and a solid rise in house
prices. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES 
    TOKYO - U.S. Treasuries prices stabilised in Asia on
Wednesday after yields rose sharply overnight as data, including
housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans,
suggested the U.S. economy was gaining momentum.
    The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes later
in the day and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The
auctions came after it sold $35 billion in two-year notes on
Tuesday at a yield of 0.43 percent, the highest since May 2011.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold hit a near-three year low on Wednesday,
falling for a seventh session out of eight, as strong U.S.
economic data boosted stocks and supported the Federal Reserve's
plan to scale back its bond purchases in the next few months. 
    Bullion prices have been sliding since Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke laid out a strategy last Wednesday to wind down the
bank's $85 billion monthly bond purchases on the back of a
recovering economy.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rose for a second session on
Wednesday, underpinned by assurances from China's central bank
that eased concerns over a credit crunch and slowing growth in
the world's top consumer of the metal.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
gained 0.3 percent to $6,816.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after
sliding to a three-year-low of $6,602 a tonne on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil prices ended near flat in a sluggish
day of trading on Tuesday as stronger equity markets put a floor
under prices and Brent's premium over U.S. crude slid below $6. 
   Some trading was attributed to squaring positions as traders
bought contracts to cover short bets made the previous session,
when prices dropped to a three-week low, said Gene McGillian,
analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
