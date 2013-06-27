India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0827 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14910.14 149.83 1.02 S&P 500 1603.26 15.23 0.96 FTSE 6165.48 63.57 1.04 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.73 8.14 1.94 Nikkei 13081.01 247 1.92 Euro 1.303 1.3011 Japanese Yen 97.71 97.72 U.S. Crude 96.04 0.54 Brent 102.26 0.6 Gold 1242.41 1225.24 Silver 18.87 18.46 Copper-LME 6762.25 27.25 0.4 UST 10-YR 93.0625 2.5484 UST 30-YR 86.9375 3.595 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday, recouping some recent losses on reduced concern that the Federal Reserve will begin to withdraw its stimulus in the near future. The broad-based advance lifted the S&P 500 above the 1,600 threshold for the first time since last Thursday. Stocks have recently sold off after the Fed said it is moving closer to reducing its monthly bond-buying efforts, but the last two days of buying show some believe the market has overreacted. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index finished higher for a second straight session on Wednesday, with soothing comments from central banks reassuring investors that the accommodative monetary policies would stay longer. The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated that an exit from the central bank's exceptional monetary policy measures remains distant, while China's central bank pledged to prevent a credit crunch. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 2.08 percent to 13,100.55 on Thursday, while the broader Topix gained 1.44 percent to 1,084.64. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares were set to start higher on Thursday, with shoe retailer Belle International rising 3.9 percent to be the top percentage gainer among Hang Seng Index components. The Hang Seng Index was set to open up 0.6 percent at 20,456.47 Points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was indicated to open 0.4 percent higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro nursed broad losses in early Asian trade on Thursday as investors turned on the common currency after European Central Bank officials made clear any policy tightening remained a very distant prospect. ECB President Mario Draghi, Executive Board member Yves Mersch and policymaker Christian Noyer, were all out in force on Wednesday stressing the ECB was not preparing to start winding down stimulus, in contrast to the Federal Reserve. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended higher on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected economic data, though thin demand for the U.S. Treasury's new five-year notes, even at higher yields, showed that jitters persist over when the Federal Reserve is likely to pare back its purchase program. The Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to the lowest demand since September 2009, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45 times. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.48 percent, the highest auction yield since July 2011.. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Thursday after a 12 percent slide since the beginning of last week, as soft data on U.S. economic growth eased fears of a quick end to the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus. Spot gold rose 0.7 percent to $1,233.36 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after a 4 percent fall on Wednesday that took the metal to $1,221.80, its lowest since August 2010. U.S. gold rose about $4 to $1,233.40, also near 3-year lows. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper lost more ground on Thursday, falling for seven out of nine sessions as ongoing concerns over slowing economic growth in China put pressure on the market. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.3 percent to $6,716.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, not far off a three-year low touched earlier this week.. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude rose for a fourth session in a row on Thursday to trade near $102 a barrel as weak U.S. economic data eased concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon reduce its monetary stimulus, underpinning commodities. Brent crude for August delivery was up 24 cents at 0142 GMT, after settling 40 cents higher at $101.66 a barrel in the previous session, while U.S. crude was up 10 cents at $95.60 a barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)