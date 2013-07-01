India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14909.6 -114.89 -0.76 S&P 500 1606.28 -6.92 -0.43 FTSE 6215.47 -27.93 -0.45 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 430.2 -1.96 -0.45 Nikkei 13611.67 -65.65 -0.48 Euro 1.3023 1.3008 Japanese Yen 99.28 99.12 U.S. Crude 96.19 -0.37 Brent 101.75 -0.41 Gold 1240.01 1233.14 Silver 19.7 19.61 Copper-LME 6778.75 28.75 0.43 UST 10-YR 93.390625 2.5099 UST 30-YR 88.21875 3.5169 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended Friday's session with its strongest first half of any year since 1998 after reaching record highs in May on a rally underpinned by the Federal Reserve's massive monetary stimulus. While the S&P 500 closed down for the month of June on concerns that the Fed might begin reducing its bond-buying program, the benchmark index ended the second quarter with a gain - marking its first positive second quarter in four years. The Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq also dipped in June, but rose in the second quarter. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index fell on Friday to record its first monthly loss in over a year, a turning point which traders said indicated that the near-term trend now remains negative. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late May, fell 0.5 percent or 27.93 points on Friday to close at 6,215.47 points after markets took fright last week at the prospect of the United States winding down its money-printing programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average seesawed on Monday morning after posting its biggest one-day rise in three weeks in the previous session, although long-only investors were picking up banking shares. The Nikkei slipped 0.2 percent after trading as low as 13,624.90 and as high as 13,746.72. The index jumped 3.5 percent to a three-week high of 13,677.32 on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday and will resume trading on Tuesday. Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong stock report and for the mainland China stock report. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar was holding broadly firm on Monday after a flood of month-end flows left it well positioned for a week packed with major economic data and central bank meetings. Manufacturing report from China will get the ball rolling on Monday with the risk that any disappointment will depress currencies across Asia to the benefit of the U.S. dollar. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Prices for benchmark U.S. Treasuries slipped in choppy trading on Friday, ending a quarter in which yields shot to near two-year highs as investors, worried that the Fed could slow its massive bond-buying program, dumped government debt. The quarter proved the worst since early 2012 for Treasuries, as measured by the iShares Barclays 20-year-plus exchange-traded fund, one of the most popular bond ETFs. But analysts said more volatility could be on the way - starting with next Friday's U.S. payrolls report. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged slightly higher on Monday after posting its biggest quarterly loss on record, as investors await key economic data this week for clues on when the Federal Reserve could taper its economic stimulus. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,236.39 an ounce by 0018 GMT after a 3 percent gain on Friday, while Comex gold rose about $13 to $1,236.40. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied on Monday but remained near three-year lows after data showing that growth in China's vast manufacturing sector contracted in June underlined sluggish prospects for metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $6,767 a tonne by 0114 GMT, up by 0.25 percent from the previous session when it closed little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Friday to close lower for the third straight quarter, the longest stretch of quarterly declines in 15 years. Trade ended Friday with the premium of Brent to U.S. oil futures at the $5.57 a barrel, the narrowest level since January 2011, marking a near $15 drop in the spread since the start of the year. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)