Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
#Financials
July 2, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14974.96       65.36       0.44
 S&P 500                  1614.96        8.68       0.54
 FTSE                     6307.78       92.31       1.49
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       431.88         1.1       0.26
                                               
 Nikkei                  14000.22      147.72       1.07
 Euro                      1.3058      1.3063           
 Japanese Yen                99.6       99.65           
 U.S. Crude                 97.92       -0.07           
 Brent                     103.09        0.09           
 Gold                     1258.91      1252.8           
 Silver                      19.7       19.56           
 Copper-LME                6942.5       -36.5      -0.52
 UST 10-YR               93.59375                 2.4858
 UST 30-YR                88.8125                 3.4848
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on the first day of the
third quarter on Monday, supported by signs of strength in
manufacturing and construction sectors. But the major U.S. stock
indexes pulled back from their session highs late in the day as
investors sold some shares to book profits. 
   The S&P 500, which rose as much as 1.27 percent
earlier in the day, ended just 0.54 percent higher. But the
gains followed the S&P's rally of 12.6 percent in the first six
months of the 2013. That marked the strongest first half of the
year since 1998 for the benchmark S&P 500. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Monday, with
strong domestic and global data encouraging fresh bets on
industrial and construction stocks on the first day of the new
quarter. 
    Building materials supplier Travis Perkins -
promoted to the FTSE 100 last month - and DIY retailer
Kingfisher benefited from signs of a pick-up in the
housing market, with mortgage approvals at a 3-1/2-year high in
May and house prices on the rise.   
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average climbed 1.3 percent to a
one-month high on Monday as investors were encouraged by the
index's resilience in holding off early rounds of profit-taking.
    The benchmark Nikkei ended 175.18 points higher at
13,852.50, gaining for a third day in a row - its longest
winning streak since May.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday and resumes trading on Tuesday. 
    Please double click on for the latest Hong Kong
stock report and for the mainland China stock report.
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY -  The dollar slid against most currencies on Monday
while the yen fell near a four-week low after an array of global
manufacturing reports stabilised a sell-off in currencies
considered riskier. 
    Investors embraced currencies offering higher returns, such
as the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars, and have
cheapened in recent weeks on the prospect of reduced stimulus
measures from the Federal Reserve.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries traded slightly higher on Monday
after a key manufacturing employment index fell in June,
fuelling speculation that the Fed could keep its bond buying
programme in place to support the labour market. 
    U.S. manufacturing activity grew in June but hiring in the
sector was the weakest in nearly four years, the Institute for
Supply Management said on Monday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    NEW YORK/LONDON - Gold started the third quarter on a strong
footing to jump over 2 percent on Monday as technical buying and
speculative short covering offset concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will rein in its stimulus program. 
    Prices surged 2.2 percent to a session peak of $1,260.61 per
ounce as speculative investors raced to cover shorts and some
investors snapped up bullion at what they considered bargain
prices. The market hit a near three-year low of $1,180.71 on
Friday.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    LONDON - Copper rose on Monday in a rebound from a low last
week, helped by a weaker dollar, but concerns remained about the
outlook for demand after data showed growth in China's
manufacturing sector had contracted.  
    The dollar fell versus the euro after data showed euro zone
manufacturing activity stabilised, but was expected to recover
quickly on prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wind
down its monetary stimulus programme. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil futures rose on Monday, the first day of the
third quarter, with gains in U.S. crude outpacing the rest of
the oil complex and pushing the U.S. contract's discount to
Brent to a 2-1/2 year low amid a broad commodities rally. 
   A bullish U.S. equities market, growth in U.S. manufacturing
and the impact of Canadian pipeline problems on U.S. inventories
helped lift U.S. crude.  
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.