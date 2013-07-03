India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14932.41 -42.55 -0.28 S&P 500 1614.08 -0.88 -0.05 FTSE 6303.94 -3.84 -0.06 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 422.72 -8.56 -1.98 Nikkei 14014.87 -83.87 -0.59 Euro 1.2971 1.2977 Japanese Yen 100.62 100.62 U.S. Crude 101.89 2.29 Brent 105.11 1.11 Gold 1245.71 1241.39 Silver 19.45 19.35 Copper-LME 6933.25 23.25 0.34 UST 10-YR 93.734375 2.4693 UST 30-YR 89.0625 3.4674 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, erasing earlier gains as the S&P 500 met resistance around its 50-day moving average, a level the index has not been able to close above for the past two weeks. Among the S&P 500's 10 sectors, the energy sector index rose 0.2 percent after crude oil prices hit a nine-month high as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors. The S&P's industrial sector index fell 1.1 percent and ranked as the biggest decliner. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Tuesday due to weaker financials, but bounced off lows as growing optimism over the U.S. economy largely offset concerns about the winding down of central bank stimulus. The FTSE 100 closed down 3.84 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,303.94, having been down as much as 0.7 percent before the U.S. open. U.S. stocks rose for a second straight day as optimism grew over the economic outlook. Turnover of 73 percent of the 90 day average left the blue-chip index vulnerable to price swings. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei average seesawed on Wednesday morning, although it climbed to its highest level in five weeks at one point on the back of a weak yen, after marking a fourth straight day of gains, the longest winning run since mid-May, in the previous session. Analysts say the upside is likely limited by profit-taking and technical selling as the benchmark Nikkei has already risen nearly 10 percent over the last four sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could dip further from Friday highs on Wednesday after a volatile Wall Street session with turnover likely thin ahead of key U.S. data later in the week. China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) for its services sector dropped to 53.9 in June from May's 54.3, the government said, a sign that economic cooling is spreading across the country. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar extended gains against the yen on Wednesday to its highest level since late May, lifted ahead of a U.S. holiday and key jobs data that could heighten expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its monetary stimulus in the coming months. U.S. financial markets will shut early on Wednesday and remain closed on Thursday in observance of the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Lower volume could lead to greater volatility. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - Interest rates on some Treasury bills briefly turned negative on Tuesday as investors scrambled for cash-like assets in case Friday's U.S. payrolls data leads to volatile trading. Negative rates mean the securities are in so much demand that investors for a short time accepted a return lower than their principal in order to get hold of the securities. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher on Wednesday after a near 1 percent fall in the previous session, as two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. central bank was likely to continue supporting the economy through asset purchases for some time. Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,244.06 an ounce by 0014 GMT, while U.S. gold was little changed at $1,243.5. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper rose on Wednesday, underpinned by short covering and bottlenecks in supply, although sluggish global growth eroded demand prospects and signalled any rally may prove tough to sustain. Copper prices have pared some of June's steep losses as mine shutdowns have combined with limited delivery from London Metal Exchange-registered warehouses to choke immediate supply. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude jumped to a nine-month high above $99 a barrel on Tuesday as turmoil in the Middle East unsettled investors, while signs of tightening supply in the U.S. Midwest strengthened prompt U.S. crude prices relative to other contracts. The spread between European Brent and U.S. WTI crude for September CL-LCO2=R narrowed to less than $4 a barrel, the lowest since early 2011, as some traders rushed to cover short bets. Goldman Sachs closed its trade recommendation after the spread on the August contracts collapsed from over $23 in February to go well below its target of $5. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Supriya Kurane)