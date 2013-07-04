India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14988.55 56.14 0.38 S&P 500 1615.41 1.33 0.08 FTSE 6229.87 -74.07 -1.17 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 424.69 4.08 0.97 Nikkei 14008.88 -46.68 -0.33 Euro 1.3003 1.3006 Japanese Yen 99.78 99.9 U.S. Crude 101.15 -0.09 Brent 105.35 -0.41 Gold 1254.11 1251.19 Silver 19.65 19.69 Copper-LME 6954.25 -38.75 -0.55 UST 10-YR 93.453125 2.5032 UST 30-YR 88.625 3.4931 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data. The three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed on thin trading volume, with some market participants already away before Thursday's Independence Day holiday. The U.S. stock market closed at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. It will reopen on Friday for a full session. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday, with construction and mining stocks among the worst performers, as a clutch of worrying geopolitical situations hit markets. Traders cited three key factors behind the market fall - lacklustre Chinese data, a political crisis in Portugal and mounting civil and political unrest in Egypt - and expected further falls in coming sessions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.2 percent, or 74.07 points, at 6,229.87 points. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy trade on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data on Friday, while worries over political turmoil in Egypt and Portugal dampened sentiment. The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 14,070.93 in midmorning trade after opening a touch lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may recoup some of their two-straight daily losses on Thursday, with investors cautious ahead of key events including the European Central Bank meeting and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the week. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 2.5 percent at 20,147.3 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3.3 percent. It marked the worst daily loss for both the benchmarks since June 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar steadied in Asia on Thursday having veered lower overnight as investors trimmed back long positions into a U.S. holiday and a raft of potentially market-moving events, including the all-important payrolls report. Dealers said political uncertainty in Portugal had sparked a sharp fall in euro/yen, which in turn lifted the Japanese currency across the board. But the move was impulsive and soon ran out of juice. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting labor market data on Friday that could help shed more light on the Fed's bond buying program. The U.S. debt market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher for a second session on Thursday on safe-haven buying, bolstered by a weaker dollar and drops in Asian stocks after mixed U.S. economic data added to worries over Europe and China. Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,254.56 an ounce by 0012 GMT, after gaining almost 1 percent on Wednesday. Comex gold rose about $2 percent to $1,253.60. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from two-week highs as traders took to the sidelines ahead of a key U.S. jobs report, dousing a rally this week fuelled by short covering and a squeeze on Chinese supply. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped by 0.33 percent to $6,970 a tonne by 0106 GMT, partly reversing gains of 1.1 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices ended higher for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, with the New York contract settling at a 14-month high, as traders fretted about unrest in Egypt and reacted to rapidly tightening supplies in the U.S. domestic market. While oil prices pushed above $101, many traders were fixated on ructions in key spreads, with the premium of European Brent crude over U.S. WTI touching its highest since 2010 before beginning to unwind amid an easing short squeeze. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by supriya Kurane)