India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
July 4, 2013 / 3:17 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

-----------------------(0840 a.m. India time)------------------
    
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    14988.55       56.14       0.38
 S&P 500                  1615.41        1.33       0.08
 FTSE                     6229.87      -74.07      -1.17
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       424.69        4.08       0.97
                                               
 Nikkei                  14008.88      -46.68      -0.33
 Euro                      1.3003      1.3006           
 Japanese Yen               99.78        99.9           
 U.S. Crude                101.15       -0.09           
 Brent                     105.35       -0.41           
 Gold                     1254.11     1251.19           
 Silver                     19.65       19.69           
 Copper-LME               6954.25      -38.75      -0.55
 UST 10-YR              93.453125                 2.5032
 UST 30-YR                 88.625                 3.4931
    Updates with the latest figures

    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile
half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions
before the holiday and Friday's job market data.
    The three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed on thin trading
volume, with some market participants already away before
Thursday's Independence Day holiday. The U.S. stock market
closed at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. It will reopen on
Friday for a full session.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday,
with construction and mining stocks among the worst performers,
as a clutch of worrying geopolitical situations hit markets. 
    Traders cited three key factors behind the market fall -
lacklustre Chinese data, a political crisis in Portugal and
mounting civil and political unrest in Egypt - and expected
further falls in coming sessions.
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.2
percent, or 74.07 points, at 6,229.87 points.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up in choppy
trade on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of crucial
U.S. jobs data on Friday, while worries over political turmoil
in Egypt and Portugal dampened sentiment. 
    The Nikkei gained 0.1 percent to 14,070.93 in midmorning
trade after opening a touch lower. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may recoup some of their
two-straight daily losses on Thursday, with investors cautious
ahead of key events including the European Central Bank meeting
and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the week.
    On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index ended down 2.5
percent at 20,147.3 points. The China Enterprises Index 
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dived 3.3 percent. It
marked the worst daily loss for both the benchmarks since June
20.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar steadied in Asia on Thursday having
veered lower overnight as investors trimmed back long positions
into a U.S. holiday and a raft of potentially market-moving
events, including the all-important payrolls report. 
    Dealers said political uncertainty in Portugal had sparked a
sharp fall in euro/yen, which in turn lifted the Japanese
currency across the board. But the move was impulsive and soon
ran out of juice. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK -  U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a
shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting
labor market data on Friday that could help shed more light on
the Fed's bond buying program. 
    The U.S. debt market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and
will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day
holiday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold edged higher for a second session on
Thursday on safe-haven buying, bolstered by a weaker dollar and
drops in Asian stocks  after mixed U.S. economic data added to
worries over Europe and China.
    Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,254.56 an ounce by
0012 GMT, after gaining almost 1 percent on Wednesday. Comex
gold rose about $2 percent to $1,253.60. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Thursday from two-week
highs as traders took to the sidelines ahead of a key U.S. jobs
report, dousing a rally this week fuelled by short covering and
a squeeze on Chinese supply. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
slipped by 0.33 percent to $6,970 a tonne by 0106 GMT, partly
reversing gains of 1.1 percent from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil prices ended higher for a third consecutive
day on Wednesday, with the New York contract settling at a
14-month high, as traders fretted about unrest in Egypt and
reacted to rapidly tightening supplies in the U.S. domestic
market. 
    While oil prices pushed above $101, many traders were
fixated on ructions in key spreads, with the premium of European
Brent crude over U.S. WTI touching its highest since 2010 before
beginning to unwind amid an easing short squeeze.  
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
