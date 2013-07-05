India Morning Call-Global markets

-----------------------(0836 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 14988.55 56.14 0.38 S&P 500 1615.41 1.33 0.08 FTSE 6421.67 191.8 3.08 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 427.62 2.21 0.52 Nikkei 14194.39 175.46 1.25 Euro 1.2898 1.2913 Japanese Yen 100.25 100.03 U.S. Crude 101.05 -0.19 Brent 105.44 -0.1 Gold 1244.45 1249.19 Silver 19.31 19.51 Copper-LME 6871 -79 -1.14 UST 10-YR 93.28125 2.5237 UST 30-YR 88.46875 3.5041 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a volatile half-day session on Wednesday as traders squared positions before the holiday and Friday's job market data. The three major U.S. stock indexes seesawed on thin trading volume, with some market participants already away before Thursday's Independence Day holiday. The U.S. stock market closed at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Wednesday. It will reopen on Friday for a full session. . For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index posted its biggest gain for 20 months on Thursday, boosted by cyclical financial, oil and mining stocks after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank signalled extended periods of monetary stimulus. Both central banks left interest rates unchanged, but gave unprecedented guidance about their policy direction, making clear there were no near-term prospects of interest rate rises. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average climbed to a five-week high on Friday morning, supported by unexpectedly strong commitments to easy money policies by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.2 percent to 14,187.47 in midmorning trade, rising as high as 14,219.39 for the first time since May 29, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.8 percent to 1,180.05. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start higher on Friday after Europe's two biggest central banks surprised investors with their willingness to maintain stimulus, but any gains on the day are unlikely to prevent a loss for the week. Casino operator Macau Legend Development Ltd debuts on the Hong Kong stock exchange after slashing its initial public offering by more than half to $283 million and pricing the deal near the bottom of expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO - The U.S. dollar rallied broadly on Friday after the European Central Bank and the Bank of England blindsided markets with decidedly dovish policy guidance, leaving the U.S. Federal Reserve as the only major central bank with any inclination to rein back stimulus. The dollar could extend its gains if the upcoming U.S. employment figures show improvements in line with the Fed's forecast. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday in a shortened pre-holiday session with investors nervously awaiting labor market data on Friday that could help shed more light on the Fed's bond buying program. The U.S. debt market closed early at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) and will be closed on Thursday for the U.S. Independence Day holiday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold slipped a touch on Friday on a firmer dollar after the European Central Bank said it could cut interest rates further, but investors were waiting for U.S. jobs data later in the day for stronger cues. Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,246.61 an ounce by 0019 GMT. U.S. gold was down $6 to $1,245.90. Gold is headed for a weekly gain of about 1.2 percent, compared with a 5 percent drop in the last week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Friday ahead of a crucial U.S. labour report, but was set to log its biggest weekly gain since early May as a shortfall in Chinese supply and technical buying supported prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased to $6,942 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude held above $105 a barrel on Friday and was on course for its strongest weekly gain in a month, ahead of key U.S. jobs data that could bolster confidence in recovery in the world's largest oil consumer. The United States is expected to have created more jobs as its economy recovers, lifting its fuel demand outlook. But such news could also strengthen the greenback and make dollar-denominated commodities like oil more expensive for holders of other currencies. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)