FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15376.06       75.42       0.49
 S&P 500                  1687.99        4.57       0.27
 FTSE                      6583.8       -5.18      -0.08
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       463.09        6.12       1.34
                                               
 Nikkei                  14404.67        17.4       0.12
 Euro                      1.3363      1.3292           
 Japanese Yen               98.85       99.34           
 U.S. Crude                107.36       -0.85           
 Brent                     110.82       -0.88           
 Gold                     1330.79     1326.26           
 Silver                     22.09        22.2           
 Copper-LME               7094.25       53.25       0.76
 UST 10-YR               96.65625                 2.8902
 UST 30-YR              96.265625                 3.8385
   Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    U.S. stock futures advanced and futures for the U.S.
Treasury 10-year note gained late Sunday after Lawrence Summers
withdrew his candidacy for chairman of the Federal Reserve, as
investors bet his exit could mean a slower tapering of monetary
stimulus by the U.S. central bank.
    S&P Index equities futures opened higher and gained more
than 1 percent as of 6:23 p.m. (2223 GMT). Futures for the
10-year Treasury bond gained more than 1 point, or nearly 1
percent, indicating that benchmark Treasury yields would fall.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Weak mining stocks knocked Britain's top share
index off one-month highs on Friday, and traders also trimmed
equities on the prospect of smaller stimulus boosts from the
U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.1
percent, or 5.18 points, at 6,583.80 points. 
    Miners dominated the FTSE's loserboard as the price of gold
 fell to a five-week low, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index
 declining by 1.6 percent.    
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average inched up 0.1 percent
in choppy trade on Friday as many investors awaited next week's
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. 
    The market posted a second-consecutive weekly gain, helped
by euphoria after Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Summer
Olympics. For the week, the Nikkei climbed 3.9 percent. 
    The Nikkei erased a loss Friday to end at 14,404.67.
 It is still down about 1 percent from a seven-week high of
14,561.46 hit earlier this week.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares could start the week stronger
on Monday, taking their cue from gains in regional stock markets
after Lawrence Summers dropped out from the race to head the
U.S. Federal Reserve. 
   A likely uptick in mainland China markets could further
underpin sentiment, particularly after the country's securities
regulator told a regular news briefing after markets shut last
Friday that it would support banks issuing preferred shares and
that any "qualified" Chinese company is eligible.
 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar fell to a near four-week low
against a basket of major currencies on Monday as investors bet
the Federal Reserve will keep monetary policy loose for longer
after Lawrence Summers pulled out from the race to be the next
Fed chief. 
   Summers is perceived by markets as relatively hawkish and his
decision could leave Janet Yellen, a well known policy dove, as
front runner for the top job. President Barrack Obama has
accepted Summers' withdrawal. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Friday after
weak economic data bolstered the view that Fed policymakers next
week might slow an exit from the bond-buying program they
designed to boost growth in the world's biggest economy. 
    Analysts expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut its $85
billion per month buying of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities at its next policy meeting on Sept. 17 and 18. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE -  Gold climbed on Monday as the U.S. dollar
slipped after Lawrence Summers withdrew from the race to be the
next chairman of the Federal Reserve, but the metal was still
trading near its five-week low on concerns over the outlook for
the bank's stimulus. 
    Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,328.85 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after recording its largest weekly loss since late
June. Poor technical momentum, easing tensions with Syria and
expectations that the U.S. central bank would unwind its
monetary stimulus sent the metal to a five-week low on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper rose almost 1 percent on Monday,
recovering from a five-week low as a U.S.-Russia deal on Syria
boosted risk appetite, while the dollar slid after Lawrence
Summers withdrew as a candidate to head the U.S. Federal
Reserve. 
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
0.8 percent to $7,098 a tonne by 0109 GMT after dropping to
$7,024 a tonne on Friday, its weakest since Aug. 8. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil edged higher on Friday, erasing
losses of over $1 in a run-up in the hour before the settlement
as uncertainty over negotiations between the United States and
Russia over Syria's chemical weapons put investors back on edge.
   Investors piled in ahead of the weekend, lifting prices and
capping a session of mostly selling.   
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.