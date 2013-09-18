India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0843 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15529.73 34.95 0.23 S&P 500 1704.76 7.16 0.42 FTSE 6570.17 -52.69 -0.8 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 462.95 -1.17 -0.25 Nikkei 14570.76 259.09 1.81 Euro 1.335 1.3357 Japanese Yen 99.22 99.11 U.S. Crude 105.65 0.23 Brent 107.95 -0.24 Gold 1296.56 1309.04 Silver 21.4 21.68 Copper-LME 7080.5 5.5 0.08 UST 10-YR 97.0625 2.8421 UST 30-YR 96.4375 3.8268 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday on expectations the Federal Reserve will make only moderate changes to its stimulus that has been highly supportive of stocks and other assets at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee began meeting on Tuesday to discuss whether to trim its bond purchases, or quantitative easing. Many investors expect Fed chairman Ben Bernanke will announce a scale-back of purchases by $10 billion a month to $75 billion, while keeping rates close to zero. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell off 1-1/2 month highs, with Lloyds bank among the worst stocks, while traders held off adding to positions expecting the U.S Federal Reserve to reduce stimulus measures. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.8 percent, or 52.69 points, at 6,570.17 points on Tuesday, having risen 0.6 percent on Monday to its highest close since early August. The FTSE's decline represented its biggest one-day percentage fall so far in September. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week high on Wednesday, spurred by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will deliver only a modest cut to its massive stimulus program at the conclusion of its two-day meeting. The Nikkei rose 1.9 percent to 14,577.93 in mid-morning trade after rising to 14,578.34 at one point, the highest level since July 25. In the short-term, resistance for the Nikkei is seen at 13,606.66, a 68 percent retracement of its May high to its low in June. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may start weaker on Wednesday ahead of Chinese home price data for August at 0130 GMT and an expected paring of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day. On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent to 23,180.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent. Elsewhere in Asia at 0045 GMT, Japan's Nikkei was up 1.3 percent, while South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar held near a four-week trough against a basket of major currencies in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors bet that any move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to roll back stimulus will be very modest. The Fed's highly anticipated rate review ends later in the day and markets expect the central bank will probably announce a small reduction to its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Tuesday as investors awaited a decision from the Federal Reserve on a possible reduction of its bond-purchase stimulus and clues on how it might manage short-term interest rates. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, is widely expected to pare back its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at its two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses into a third session on Wednesday, falling over 1 percent to trade below $1,300 an ounce, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce a reduction in its bullion-friendly stimulus measures. The Fed is expected to begin its long retreat from ultra-easy monetary policy by announcing a small reduction to its $85 billion monthly bond purchases following a two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Many expect a $10 billion cut. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE - London copper was treading water on Wednesday, underpinned by a slightly weaker dollar and steady Chinese demand in what is expected to be a quiet session ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve announcement on the scale of its stimulus drawback. The Fed is expected to begin to retreat from its ultra-easy monetary policy later in the day by announcing a small reduction in its bond buying, while stressing that interest rates will remain near zero for a long time to come. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude oil prices settled at a six-week low on Tuesday as major world powers met to draft a resolution to destroy Syria's cache of chemical weapons, calming investor fears of an imminent U.S. military response. The resumption of some Libyan output also pressured prices. Traders were selling oil contracts and deflating a geopolitical risk premium built into the price as fears of a U.S.-led invasion of Syria and any Middle East oil supply disruption abated, brokers said. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)