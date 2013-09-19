India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0834 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15676.94 147.21 0.95 S&P 500 1725.52 20.76 1.22 FTSE 6558.82 -11.35 -0.17 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 472.02 9.17 1.98 Nikkei 14697.17 191.81 1.32 Euro 1.3525 1.3521 Japanese Yen 98.33 97.93 U.S. Crude 108.47 0.4 Brent 110.76 0.16 Gold 1361.54 1364.54 Silver 23.04 22.87 Copper-LME 7298.25 114.25 1.59 UST 10-YR 98.296875 2.6969 UST 30-YR 97.25 3.7809 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rallied to record highs on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in a surprise to markets, decided against scaling back a stimulus program that has helped fuel Wall Street's rally of more than 20 percent this year. Stocks were lower before the announcement, but after the Fed announced it would continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace for now, the Dow and S&P 500 indexes quickly climbed to all-time highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index was led lower by Aberdeen Asset Management on Wednesday but stayed in the tight trading range set over the previous week as many traders opted to wait for a steer on U.S. monetary policy. The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed down 0.2 percent, or 11.35 points, at 6,558.82 points - towards the lower end of the day's range but within the roughly 100 point open/close range the index has traded since Sept. 10. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-week high on Thursday morning, led by commodity stocks after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding not to start tapering its massive monetary stimulus just yet. The Nikkei rose 1.2 percent to 14,675.41 in mid-morning trade after surging to a high of 14,686.20, the highest level since late July. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares may end a holiday-shortened week higher on Thursday, as global stocks soared and U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the Federal Reserve stunned markets by deciding against cutting back on its asset-buying programme. The prospect of super-easy money and low U.S. rates holding for longer should bolster interest-rate sensitive stocks such as Hong Kong property-related names. Easing concerns of a flight of capital should also lift the cyclical sector. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar languished at a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Thursday after the Federal Reserve wrong footed many investors who had positioned for a scaling back in its massive stimulus program. The dollar index slid 1.2 percent overnight, its biggest one-day slide in more than 2 months, after the Fed maintained its $85 billion monthly asset-buying programme, confounding expectations of a reduction by roughly $10 billion. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields dropped on Wednesday to their lowest in over a month after the Federal Reserve said it would maintain its bond purchases at $85 billion a month, surprising investors who had expected it would reduce the size of its buying program. The Fed, citing strains in the economy from tight fiscal policy and higher mortgage rates, decided against the tapering of asset purchases that investors had all but priced into stock and bond markets. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Spot gold was trading near a one-week high on Thursday after sharp gains in the previous session, as the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by postponing a wind-down of its monetary stimulus. U.S. gold futures jumped as much as 4.6 percent on the decision, while silver futures gained 7 percent. Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,362.66 an ounce by 0022 GMT after earlier hitting a one-week high of $1,367.86. Gold led the rally in commodities on Wednesday by gaining over 4 percent - its biggest daily rise since June 2012. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE - London copper jumped to a three-week top on Thursday, stretching its gains into a second straight session after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by maintaining its bond buying program, a key driver of investment in global commodities. The Fed defied investor expectations on Wednesday by postponing the start of the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus, saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth, sparking a broad rally across shares, currencies and commodities in Asia. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL SINGAPORE - Brent crude rose toward $111 a barrel on Thursday, extending gains for a second day after the United States kept its monetary stimulus programme intact, boosting global equities and commodity prices. Brent and U.S. oil gained the most in three weeks in the previous session as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to delay the wind down of its massive monetary stimulus took investors by surprise, weakening the dollar and boosting demand for risky assets. Dollar-denominated commodities becomes more attractive to holders of other currencies when the greenback weakens. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)