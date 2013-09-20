India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15636.55 -40.39 -0.26 S&P 500 1722.34 -3.18 -0.18 FTSE 6625.39 66.57 1.01 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 471.91 0.03 0.01 Nikkei 14778.75 12.57 0.09 Euro 1.3535 1.3529 Japanese Yen 99.27 99.43 U.S. Crude 106.14 -0.25 Brent 108.64 -0.12 Gold 1363.29 1364.39 Silver 22.94 23.03 Copper-LME 7329 -6 -0.08 UST 10-YR 97.90625 2.7427 UST 30-YR 96.984375 3.7962 Updates with the latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as investors paused after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its stimulus intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P 500 to record highs. Major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between modest gains and losses on the heels of Wednesday's rally, with the S&P showing a swing of less than 10 points between the high and low of the session. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed on Thursday, with the U.S. central bank's decision to delay a reduction in its monetary stimulus boosting investors' appetite for risk-sensitive sectors such as miners. The FTSE 100 index tracked a rally in global equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets late on Wednesday by saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of solid economic growth before trimming its bond purchases, which have helped equity markets across the globe to set new highs. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.24 percent at 14,801.64 on Friday, while the broader Topix gained 0.32 percent to 1,219.37. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Friday for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and will resume trading on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar drifted off a seven-month low against a basket of major currencies on Friday as investors unwound some of the bearish trades put on in reaction to the Federal Reserve's shock decision to maintain its massive bond-buying stimulus. The turnaround came as U.S. Treasury yields rose after a string of upbeat U.S. data suggested that rising market rates, that had so concerned the Fed, were weighing only modestly on the economy. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday from one-month lows as investors questioned when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring its bond purchases, a day after the U.S. central bank shocked markets by keeping its $85 billion a month bond buying program unchanged. Some profit-taking from Wednesday's rally and hedging of corporate bond issuance weighed on Treasuries on Thursday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near one-week highs on Friday and was on track for its biggest weekly climb in five weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed the tapering of its bullion-friendly stimulus measures. But gains were likely to be capped during Asian hours as key buyer China was closed for the mid-autumn festival. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Friday and was on track to log its largest weekly gain in a year after the U.S stuck to its commodity-friendly stimulus programme, although a stronger dollar limited gains. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.18 percent to $7,348.25 a tonne by 0008 GMT, adding to 2.1 percent gains from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil fell sharply on Thursday after a bout of buying to cover short positions ended and traders refocused on increased Libyan production and dwindling geopolitical concerns about Iran. Early in the session, investors bought contracts to cover short bets. Once that buying dried up, the market was back to focusing on increased Libyan oil production and some progress in diplomatic relations with Iran, said Gene McGillian, an analyst with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)