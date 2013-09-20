FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 20, 2013 / 3:25 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15636.55      -40.39      -0.26
 S&P 500                  1722.34       -3.18      -0.18
 FTSE                     6625.39       66.57       1.01
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       471.91        0.03       0.01
                                               
 Nikkei                  14778.75       12.57       0.09
 Euro                      1.3535      1.3529           
 Japanese Yen               99.27       99.43           
 U.S. Crude                106.14       -0.25           
 Brent                     108.64       -0.12           
 Gold                     1363.29     1364.39           
 Silver                     22.94       23.03           
 Copper-LME                  7329          -6      -0.08
 UST 10-YR               97.90625                 2.7427
 UST 30-YR              96.984375                 3.7962
 
    Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks retreated slightly on Thursday as
investors paused after the Federal Reserve's decision to keep
its stimulus intact sparked a rally that lifted the Dow and S&P
500 to record highs.  
    Major U.S. stock indexes oscillated between modest gains and
losses on the heels of Wednesday's rally, with the S&P showing a
swing of less than 10 points between the high and low of the
session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index climbed on Thursday, with
the U.S. central bank's decision to delay a reduction in its
monetary stimulus boosting investors' appetite for
risk-sensitive sectors such as miners. 
    The FTSE 100 index tracked a rally in global
equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets late
on Wednesday by saying it wanted to wait for more evidence of
solid economic growth before trimming its bond purchases, which
have helped equity markets across the globe to set new highs. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up
0.24 percent at 14,801.64 on Friday, while the broader Topix 
 gained 0.32 percent to 1,219.37.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong financial markets are closed on Friday
for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday and will resume trading on
Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar drifted off a seven-month low against a
basket of major currencies on Friday as investors unwound some
of the bearish trades put on in reaction to the Federal
Reserve's shock decision to maintain its massive bond-buying
stimulus. 
    The turnaround came as U.S. Treasury yields rose after a
string of upbeat U.S. data suggested that rising market rates,
that had so concerned the Fed, were weighing only modestly on
the economy. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday from
one-month lows as investors questioned when the Federal Reserve
is likely to begin paring its bond purchases, a day after the
U.S. central bank shocked markets by keeping its $85 billion a
month bond buying program unchanged. 
    Some profit-taking from Wednesday's rally and hedging of
corporate bond issuance weighed on Treasuries on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near one-week highs on Friday
and was on track for its biggest weekly climb in five weeks
after the U.S. Federal Reserve postponed the tapering of its
bullion-friendly stimulus measures. 
    But gains were likely to be capped during Asian hours as key
buyer China was closed for the mid-autumn festival. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    MELBOURNE - London copper edged up on Friday and was on
track to log its largest weekly gain in a year after the U.S
stuck to its commodity-friendly stimulus programme, although a
stronger dollar limited gains.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
inched up 0.18 percent to $7,348.25 a tonne by 0008 GMT, adding
to 2.1 percent gains from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil fell sharply on Thursday after a bout of
buying to cover short positions ended and traders refocused on
increased Libyan production and dwindling geopolitical concerns
about Iran. 
    Early in the session, investors bought contracts to cover
short bets. Once that buying dried up, the market was back to
focusing on increased Libyan oil production and some progress in
diplomatic relations with Iran, said Gene McGillian, an analyst
with Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.    
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
