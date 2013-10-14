FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 14, 2013 / 2:26 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------------(0833 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                    15237.11      111.04       0.73
 S&P 500                   1703.2       10.64       0.63
 FTSE                     6487.19        56.7       0.88
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       471.42       -1.04      -0.22
                                               
 Nikkei                  14404.74      210.03       1.48
 Euro                      1.3561      1.3541           
 Japanese Yen               98.27       98.56           
 U.S. Crude                101.93       -0.09           
 Brent                     111.24       -0.04           
 Gold                     1270.21     1272.62           
 Silver                     21.15       21.19           
 Copper-LME                  7187         -13      -0.18
 UST 10-YR              98.359375                 2.6908
 UST 30-YR                 97.875                 3.7454
 Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, extending gains from
a major rally in the previous session, as investors were hopeful
for a solution to end the partial U.S. government shutdown and
raise the U.S. borrowing limit to avoid a possible default. 
   The S&P 500, which jumped more than 2 percent on Thursday,
ended above 1,700 for the first time since late September. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - British equities rose on Friday, with market
attention focused on the debut of Royal Mail, up 35
percent from its issue price after one of the country's biggest
privatisations in decades. 
   After a heavily oversubscribed sale, shares in the former
postal monopoly changed hands at 445 pence in conditional
trading ahead of their addition to indices on Oct 15.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed 1.5 percent on
Friday, posting its biggest one-day gain in three weeks, as
signs of progress towards ending the U.S. fiscal standoff
bolstered investor sentiment and lifted exporters like Nikon
Corp. 
    The benchmark Nikkei gained 210.03 points to
14,404.74, its highest close since Oct. 1. For the week, it
added 2.7 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Financial markets in Hong Kong are closed on
Monday for a public holiday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SINGAPORE/WELLINGTON - The dollar fell on Monday while the
yen rose on safe-haven demand due to concerns the United States
may default on its debts as lawmakers negotiate a deal to raise
its borrowing facility ahead of a deadline this week. 
   The dollar was last down 0.3 percent at 98.31 yen,
having touched a low of about 98.05 yen earlier in the day. The
greenback retreated from a near two-week high of 98.60 yen set
on Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Yields on Treasuries bills maturing in late
November and December jumped on Friday, as investors worried
that any deal to increase the U.S. debt ceiling would kick the
risks of a default down the road. 
    Gains in longer-dated maturities faded as the market quieted
before the three-day Columbus Day weekend.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near three-month lows on
Monday after large fund trades in the previous session rattled
investors, despite the failure of weekend talks in Washington to
reach an agreement to avert a U.S. debt default.
    Spot gold was down 0.07 percent at $1,271.76 an ounce
by 0026 GMT.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Monday, underpinned
by robust demand from top consumer China after September imports
reached 18-month highs, but worries about a lack of progress on
the United States' fiscal deadlock kept a lid on prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
traded unchanged at $7,200 by 0119 GMT, paring early losses of
around 0.7 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures settled lower and with
their biggest weekly decline in four weeks on Friday as the
budget fight in Washington between U.S. political parties was
expected to linger into next week and erode demand in the
world's largest oil consumer. 
   Prices fell in morning trading that traders said may have
been related to losses in gold and the triggering of chart-based
sell orders in oil. By the time oil settled Friday afternoon,
U.S. crude oil had pared more than one dollar's worth of those
losses. 
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
