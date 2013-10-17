FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
October 17, 2013 / 2:47 AM / in 4 years

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0750 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15373.83      205.82       1.36
 S&P 500                   1721.54       23.48       1.38
 FTSE                      6571.59       22.48       0.34
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        476.74        1.95       0.41
                                                
 Nikkei                   14620.81      153.67       1.06
 Euro                       1.3544      1.3534           
 Japanese Yen                98.69       98.76           
 U.S. Crude                 102.21       -0.08           
 Brent                      110.51       -0.08           
 Gold                      1279.94     1280.99           
 Silver                      21.32       21.34           
 Copper-LME                7251.25       -8.75      -0.12
 UST 10-YR               98.640625                 2.6579
 UST 30-YR                 98.3125                 3.7207
 
Updates with the latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent higher on
Wednesday after Senate leaders said they had a deal to reopen
the federal government and raise the debt ceiling, which would
avoid the threat of a debt default.
    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell said senators had come to an agreement
that will reopen the government through Jan. 15 and raise the
debt ceiling until Feb. 7. The House of Representatives planned
to vote on the measure later in the day. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Expectations of an imminent deal in Washington to
avert a U.S. debt default sparked a late turnaround on Britain's
top share index on Wednesday.
    London's blue chip index rallied off a session low
of 6,504.27 to close up 22.48 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,571.59
after a senior Senate Democrat aide said negotiations on
legislation to raise the country's debt limit and reopen
government agencies were nearing completion. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average extended gains into a
seventh day and hit a three-week high on Thursday after U.S.
President Barack Obama said he would sign legislation to reopen
the government and avert a debt default as soon as it reaches
the White House.
    The Nikkei was up 1.1 percent at 14,622.76 in
midmorning trade after hitting 14,664.22 earlier, its highest
since Sept. 27. The index traded above 14,606.66, a 61.8 percent
retracement of its May high to its June low 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.5 pct 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SINGAPORE - The dollar set a three-week high versus the yen
on Thursday ahead of a pending vote in the U.S. House of
Representatives that could bring Washington's fiscal standoff to
an end and avert the risk of a U.S. default.
    The dollar held steady on the day at 98.79 yen JPY= after
having touched a high of 99.01 yen, the greenback's strongest
level against the yen since late September.
    Traders said earlier that dollar-selling interest had been
strong at levels near 99.00 yen.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Yields of some Treasuries bills fell from
five-year highs on Wednesday after lawmakers looked set to make
a deal to lift the debt ceiling until February, though damage
from the brinkmanship in Washington was seen as likely to
continue to weigh on the market.
    Yields on Treasury bills that come due later this month fell
in highly volatile trading on reports of a deal, after
skyrocketing in the morning. Interest rates of bills that come
due in February rose, however, as issues over the debt ceiling
again look likely to be raised in that month.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday as U.S.
lawmakers moved closer to passing a deal that would end a
two-week long government shutdown and deflect the country from
defaulting on its debt.
    Spot gold had eased 0.03 percent to $1,280.61 an
ounce by 0007 GMT, while U.S. futures GCcv1 slipped 0.1 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper climbed to its highest in two
weeks on Thursday as the United States Senate passed a bill to
reverse a government shutdown and raise its debt ceiling
temporarily, reviving risk appetite and assuaging concerns about
demand for metals.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
climbed 0.36 percent to $7,286 a tonne by 0111 GMT. It edged up
0.3 percent the session before. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it
appeared Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the
government's debt ceiling and prevent a default.
    The U.S. government shutdown and fiscal deadlock have roiled
financial markets and spurred worries about energy demand in the
world's largest oil consumer.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
