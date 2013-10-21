India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0751 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15399.65 28 0.18 S&P 500 1744.5 11.35 0.65 FTSE 6622.58 46.42 0.71 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 483.98 1.36 0.28 Nikkei 14669.1 107.56 0.74 Euro 1.3675 1.3684 Japanese Yen 97.97 97.7 U.S. Crude 100.91 0.1 Brent 110.06 0.12 Gold 1317.96 1315.75 Silver 22.03 21.88 Copper-LME 7232.75 -12.25 -0.17 UST 10-YR 99.25 2.5868 UST 30-YR 99.546875 3.6525 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 closed at a record high for the second straight day on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months as stronger-than-expected earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others overshadowed worry that earnings growth was faltering. The reassuring signals on profitability augmented investors' relief over the resolution earlier in the week of the budget impasse in Washington that had threatened to trigger a potentially catastrophic default on the U.S. debt. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index hit a one-month high on Friday, with miners cheered by news of improving economic growth in China and with insurer Prudential boosted by buoyant business at an Asia-focused peer. The FTSE 100 closed up 46.42 points or 0.7 percent at 6,622.58, its seventh session of gains. Market sentiment was bolstered by record highs on Wall Street. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped on Friday, succumbing to profit-taking after a seven-session rally, while investors pondered the impact of the U.S. government shutdown on the world's largest economy. The benchmark Nikkei eased 0.2 percent to 14,561.54, after a seven-day rally through Thursday that was its longest winning streak in 7-1/2 months. On the week, it gained 1.1 percent, its second straight weekly gain. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was mired near an 8-month low against a basket of currencies on Monday on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will have to delay scaling back its stimulus following a 16-day government shutdown. The dollar index was little moved in Asian trade around 79.642 <.DXY =USD>, but not far from a trough of 79.478 touched on Friday, its lowest level since February. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries ended little changed on Friday after yields earlier hit their lowest in nearly three months as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to pare back its bond purchase program anytime soon and focused on the release of delayed government data next week. Lawmakers in Washington agreed late on Wednesday to lift the U.S. debt ceiling after a bruising battle that caused many investors to flee from some Treasuries. Some of those investors have now returned though dislocations in short-term rate markets were still evident on Friday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near one-and-a-half-week highs above $1,300 an ounce on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve would hold off curbing its economic stimulus while the United States eyes a more lasting fix to its budget problems. Gold posted its best weekly gain in two months last week after U.S. lawmakers reached a last-minute deal that averted a debt default and reopened government agencies that were shut for 16 days. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper prices edged down on Monday on the prospect of rising supply, but hopes the United States would delay tapering its massive economic stimulus buoyed demand for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.37 percent to $7,218.50 a tonne by 0122 GMT. It finished little changed in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices settled moderately higher on Friday as China reported that its economy grew in the third quarter at its quickest pace this year, and as the U.S. dollar weakened. Gross domestic product in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, grew 7.8 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, giving the market early support. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)