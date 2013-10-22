FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 22, 2013 / 3:18 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                            LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15392.2       -7.45      -0.05
 S&P 500                  1744.66        0.16       0.01
 FTSE                      6654.2       31.62       0.48
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP       482.64       -0.72      -0.15
                                               
 Nikkei                  14698.79        5.22       0.04
 Euro                      1.3664      1.3681           
 Japanese Yen               98.31       98.18           
 U.S. Crude                 98.96       -0.26           
 Brent                     109.65        0.01           
 Gold                     1314.86     1315.14           
 Silver                     22.09       22.19           
 Copper-LME                  7248           4       0.06
 UST 10-YR               99.09375                  2.605
 UST 30-YR              99.140625                 3.6751
 
Updates with latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as
lacklustre earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed
concerns that equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run
to record highs last week.
    Investors also showed a reluctance to make aggressive bets
ahead of Tuesday's release of U.S. payrolls data for September,
which was delayed by the recent government shutdown.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for the eighth
straight session on Monday, led by G4S on talk of a bid for one
of its businesses in a market supported by the prospects of U.S.
monetary policy remaining ultra-easy for longer.
    G4S rose 3.5 percent, a top riser, after a newswire
report that British private equity group Charterhouse Capital
Partners was considering a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer
for G4S's cash solutions business. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average seesawed on Tuesday
morning ahead of a key U.S. jobs report - an outcome eagerly
awaited by global markets for clues on when the Federal Reserve
will begin scaling back its stimulus.
    The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 14,716.23
in a choppy session after trading as low as 14,641.78. The index
closed at a three-week high of 14,693.57 on Monday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.6
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian
trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors
hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for
September was stronger than expected.
    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, edged up to
79.725, holding above Friday's trough of 79.478 but still
nursing losses of more than 1 percent since Wednesday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day
ahead of the release of the government's September employment
data.
    Following a rally last week that sent benchmark yields to
their lowest levels since late July, traders refrained from
taking big bets, analysts said.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold hovered in a tight range on Tuesday as
traders awaited the release of U.S. jobs data to gauge the
strength of an economic recovery, while the market was also on
edge as holdings in the biggest gold exchange-traded fund
dropped the most in 15 weeks.
    Spot gold slipped 0.07 percent to $1,314.19 an ounce
by 0013 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was locked in a narrow range on
Tuesday ahead of the first U.S. jobs report in nearly two
months, as investors try to assess the health of the world's
biggest economy after signs of slower Asian growth has dimmed
the outlook for metals.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,248.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT from the
previous session when it also ended barely moved. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below
$100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount
versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished
Midwest inventories began to grow.
    Seasonal refinery maintenance and shifting pipeline flows
around the key Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub have helped reverse a
months-long decline in stockpiles, dramatically shifting the oil
market's structure over the past two weeks.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

