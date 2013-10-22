India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0832 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15392.2 -7.45 -0.05 S&P 500 1744.66 0.16 0.01 FTSE 6654.2 31.62 0.48 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 482.64 -0.72 -0.15 Nikkei 14698.79 5.22 0.04 Euro 1.3664 1.3681 Japanese Yen 98.31 98.18 U.S. Crude 98.96 -0.26 Brent 109.65 0.01 Gold 1314.86 1315.14 Silver 22.09 22.19 Copper-LME 7248 4 0.06 UST 10-YR 99.09375 2.605 UST 30-YR 99.140625 3.6751 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lacklustre earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that equities were overpriced after the S&P index's run to record highs last week. Investors also showed a reluctance to make aggressive bets ahead of Tuesday's release of U.S. payrolls data for September, which was delayed by the recent government shutdown. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose for the eighth straight session on Monday, led by G4S on talk of a bid for one of its businesses in a market supported by the prospects of U.S. monetary policy remaining ultra-easy for longer. G4S rose 3.5 percent, a top riser, after a newswire report that British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners was considering a 1 billion pound ($1.6 billion) offer for G4S's cash solutions business. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average seesawed on Tuesday morning ahead of a key U.S. jobs report - an outcome eagerly awaited by global markets for clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its stimulus. The benchmark Nikkei added 0.2 percent to 14,716.23 in a choppy session after trading as low as 14,641.78. The index closed at a three-week high of 14,693.57 on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.6 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar found its footing in early Asian trading on Tuesday, holding above eight-month lows as investors hedged their bets in case the delayed U.S. payrolls report for September was stronger than expected. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of major currencies, edged up to 79.725, holding above Friday's trough of 79.478 but still nursing losses of more than 1 percent since Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, a day ahead of the release of the government's September employment data. Following a rally last week that sent benchmark yields to their lowest levels since late July, traders refrained from taking big bets, analysts said. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold hovered in a tight range on Tuesday as traders awaited the release of U.S. jobs data to gauge the strength of an economic recovery, while the market was also on edge as holdings in the biggest gold exchange-traded fund dropped the most in 15 weeks. Spot gold slipped 0.07 percent to $1,314.19 an ounce by 0013 GMT, after ending flat in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper was locked in a narrow range on Tuesday ahead of the first U.S. jobs report in nearly two months, as investors try to assess the health of the world's biggest economy after signs of slower Asian growth has dimmed the outlook for metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,248.75 a tonne by 0118 GMT from the previous session when it also ended barely moved. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil prices on Monday tumbled below $100 a barrel for the first time since July, while the discount versus European Brent hit its widest in six months as diminished Midwest inventories began to grow. Seasonal refinery maintenance and shifting pipeline flows around the key Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub have helped reverse a months-long decline in stockpiles, dramatically shifting the oil market's structure over the past two weeks. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)