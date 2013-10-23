FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
#Financials
October 23, 2013 / 3:22 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0835 a.m. India time)------------------
 
                             LEVEL   NET/CLOSE  PCT/YIELD
 DJIA                     15467.66       75.46       0.49
 S&P 500                   1754.67       10.01       0.57
 FTSE                      6695.66       41.46       0.62
 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP        485.82        1.99       0.41
                                                
 Nikkei                   14739.92       26.67       0.18
 Euro                       1.3792       1.378           
 Japanese Yen                97.81       98.13           
 U.S. Crude                  98.07       -0.23           
 Brent                      109.82       -0.15           
 Gold                      1339.19     1340.04           
 Silver                      22.64       22.63           
 Copper-LME                   7271         -61      -0.83
 UST 10-YR               99.953125                 2.5052
 UST 30-YR              100.453125                 3.6016
 Updates with latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P
500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job
creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve
will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year.
    U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below
the 180,000 economists had expected. The data was seen as
supporting the Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases, which has been a major factor in the S&P
500's 2013 rally of 23 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 scaled five-month highs on
Tuesday, supported by expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will
not trim stimulus any time soon and by a crop of strong updates
from the likes of Reckitt Benckiser.
    A disappointing U.S jobs report suggested that momentum in
the world's top economy had already started to slow in
September. With October numbers likely to be negatively affected
by a two-week government shutdown, that bolstered expectations
the Fed will wait until next year before starting to scale back
its quantitative easing (QE).  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average edged up to a 3-1/2
week high on Wednesday morning after a soft U.S. jobs report
cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus
in place until early next year.
    The Nikkei gained 0.3 percent to 14,753.47 in mid-morning
trade after rising as high as 14,799.28, the highest since Sept
27. The Topix .TOPX added 0.3 percent to 1,217.62.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open up 0.6
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar wobbled near two-year low against the
euro on Wednesday after disappointing U.S. jobs data cemented
expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in
place at least until early next year.
    Data showed U.S. employers added far fewer workers than
expected in September, suggesting the U.S. economy may have lost
some momentum even before a damaging 16-day partial shutdown of
the federal government. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to the lowest in
three months on Tuesday after data showed September job growth
slowed to its weakest pace in 15 months, reducing expectations
that the Federal Reserve would pare its bond purchases this
year.
    U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, the Labor
Department said on Tuesday, which was fewer than the 180,000
forecast by economists. The slower hiring was mitigated by a dip
in the jobless rate to 7.2 percent, the lowest level since
November 2008.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its highest in four weeks
on Wednesday after tepid U.S. jobs data bolstered views that the
Federal Reserve will continue stimulus policies supportive of
bullion prices.
    Spot gold XAU= eased 0.04 percent to $1,339.44 an ounce by
0025 GMT, after rallying nearly 2 percent in the previous
session to $1,344.46 - the highest since Sept. 20.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper slipped on Wednesday from near
one-month highs as traders booked profits given the metal's weak
fundamental outlook, after a tepid U.S. labour report reinforced
the case for extended stimulus.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3
slipped 0.5 percent to $7,299.50 a tonne by 0119 GMT, from the
previous session when it closed up 1.2 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices sank below $98 to their lowest in
nearly four months on Tuesday, while European Brent held firm,
as fears of a near-term U.S. crude surplus pushed the spread
between the two oil contracts to its widest gap since April.
    The onset of seasonal autumn U.S. refinery maintenance,
coupled with additional spurts of pipeline outages, have curbed
demand for crude, causing domestic stockpiles to swell and
fuelling the abrupt unwinding of the Brent-WTI oil spread, which
has widened by some $3.50 a barrel in three days.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

