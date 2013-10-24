India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15413.33 -54.33 -0.35 S&P 500 1746.38 -8.29 -0.47 FTSE 6674.48 -21.18 -0.32 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 479.38 -0.34 -0.07 Nikkei 14365.5 -60.55 -0.42 Euro 1.3791 1.3774 Japanese Yen 97.28 97.36 U.S. Crude 97.48 0.62 Brent 107.91 0.11 Gold 1334.41 1331.74 Silver 22.66 22.49 Copper-LME 7207 36 0.5 UST 10-YR 100.078125 2.4908 UST 30-YR 100.875 3.5794 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of record high finishes. Results from Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co, two Dow components, illustrated the quarter's mixed picture of corporate results and outlooks, which have some investors worried. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday to end a nine-session winning streak, as a drop in heavyweight banking shares dragged the stock market down from five-month highs. Nevertheless, several traders felt any pullback would be relatively short-lived and saw the UK stock market rallying into the end of 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares fell to a two-week low on Thursday morning on renewed concerns over China's economic outlook, while disappointing earning from Caterpillar Inc drove Komatsu sharply lower. The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.8 percent to 14,313.53, the lowest point since Oct. 10, moving further away from a 3-1/2-week high of 14,799.28 hit in the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar edged up against major counterparts in early Asian trade on Thursday, but was hemmed in recent ranges as investors remained cautious about liquidity conditions in China. Chinese short-term money-market rates rose sharply to three-month highs on Wednesday after the People's Bank of China failed to inject cash for a second day and regulators expressed concern about loose liquidity and hinted they are considering taking measures to address inflation risks. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields fell to their lowest in three months on Wednesday, prompted by more bets that the Federal Reserve will not pare its bond purchase stimulus until next year in the aftermath of a disappointing jobs report on Tuesday. Buying overnight helped yields fall further, after a rally on Tuesday and no major data releases scheduled on Wednesday. The government is catching up on delayed economic data after the government's 16-day partial shutdown ended a week ago. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday after tracking oil lower in the previous session, but prices were within sight of a four-week high on hopes the Federal Reserve will extend its bullion-friendly stimulus efforts. Gold was steady at $1,332.34 an ounce by 2356 GMT. It rallied to $1,344.46 on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 20, after weak U.S. jobs data cemented expectations the Fed will keep its stimulus measures in place until 2014. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper steadied near one-week lows touched the session before on Thursday, hurt by worries of a cash crunch in top metals consumer China that could curb near term metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was trading up 0.18 percent at $7,184.25 a tonne by 0106 GMT, after falling 2.2 percent the session before. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Oil prices fell on Wednesday in volatile spread trading following a surge in U.S. crude oil inventories to the highest level since June. U.S. crude led the complex lower for much of the day, briefly pushing the contract's discount to international benchmark Brent crude out to more than $13 a barrel, the widest since April, before pulling back to $11 ahead of the settlement. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)