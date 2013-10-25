India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0838 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15509.21 95.88 0.62 S&P 500 1752.07 5.69 0.33 FTSE 6713.18 38.7 0.58 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 477.98 -1.14 -0.24 Nikkei 14312.72 -173.69 -1.2 Euro 1.3795 1.3799 Japanese Yen 97.3 97.27 U.S. Crude 97.37 0.26 Brent 107.23 0.24 Gold 1342.75 1346.54 Silver 22.6 22.66 Copper-LME 7186.5 11.5 0.16 UST 10-YR 99.90625 2.5106 UST 30-YR 100.421875 3.6033 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks resumed their upward move on Thursday as economic data underscored views U.S. monetary stimulus will be in place for the foreseeable future and as earnings offered some upbeat news. Shares of PulteGroup Inc jumped after the homebuilder reported results and said a slowdown in new home orders would be "short-lived." Its shares jumped 7 percent to $17.85 and were the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P 500, while shares of D.R. Horton Inc rose 2.1 percent to $19.87 and Beazer Homes Inc added 1.5 percent to $19.41. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main share index rose on Thursday to a five-month high, boosted by strong earnings reports and a rebound in financial and basic material stocks. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.6 percent, or 38.70 points, at 6,713.18, its first close above 6,700 since May. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese shares fell to a two-week low on Thursday morning on renewed concerns over China's economic outlook, while disappointing earning from Caterpillar Inc drove Komatsu sharply lower. The benchmark Nikkei shed 1 percent to 14,351.34, after advancing 0.4 percent to 14,486.41 in the previous session, and was on track to end the week lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK's Hang Seng index to open down 0.3 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar struggled near a two-year low against the euro in early Asian trade on Friday, as strengthened expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will maintain its asset purchases through early next year undermined the greenback. But the dollar was underpinned against the yen on the view that the yield differential between Japanese government bonds and U.S. Treasuries will make dollar-denominated assets more attractive to Japanese investors. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up from three-month lows on Thursday as buying tied to the view the Federal Reserve will not shrink its bond-purchase program until next year faded. The bond market rally paused as benchmark yields struggled to stay below 2.50 percent since Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was hovering near a one-month peak on Friday and looked set to end higher for a second straight week on hopes that weak U.S. data would deter the Federal Reserve from scaling back its stimulus measures this year. Spot gold had eased 0.02 percent to $1,345.55 an ounce by 0002 GMT. The metal, which has gained over 2 percent this week, hit $1,351.61 in the previous session - its highest since Sept. 20. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper held steady on Friday but was set to close lower for a third week in four after fitful global factory growth and fears China will clamp down on credit tarnished the outlook for metals demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.16 percent to $7,186 a tonne by 0115 GMT from the previous session when it finished little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil futures recouped losses in choppy trade on Thursday while European Brent crude slid, as traders bet that an abrupt slump earlier this week in the hotly traded Brent-WTI spread had gone too far. U.S. gasoline prices led the oil complex higher, rebounding from near their lowest since June 2012 after an overnight fire shut down a key refinery near Chicago. Although fuel stocks are relatively high, the unplanned outage threatens to tighten supplies at a time when many refineries are shut for work. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)