India Morning Call-Global markets

----------------------(0845 a.m. India time)------------------ LEVEL NET/CLOSE PCT/YIELD DJIA 15639.12 23.57 0.15 S&P 500 1767.93 6.29 0.36 FTSE 6763.62 28.88 0.43 MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 477.61 -0.55 -0.12 Nikkei 14179.26 -22.31 -0.16 Euro 1.3506 1.3513 Japanese Yen 98.31 98.6 U.S. Crude 94.62 0 Brent 106.25 0.02 Gold 1317.31 1314.36 Silver 21.69 21.64 Copper-LME 7185 36 0.5 UST 10-YR 99.140625 2.5999 UST 30-YR 98.828125 3.6917 Updates with latest figures EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday in light trading volume as investors were reluctant to make big bets with the S&P 500 index just below the all-time closing high. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.57 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,639.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.29 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,767.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.55 points, or 0.37 percent, at 3,936.59. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's FTSE 100 share index pushed ahead on Monday, as its biggest stock HSBC rose after solid results, outweighing weakness in the airline and engineering sectors following profit warnings. Investor interest was further fanned by the stock's underperformance over the past three months, which has left it at its steepest discount to the FTSE 100 since February 2012, and second steepest in the past 5 years based on 12-month earnings expectations, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average stabilised on Tuesday after two days of losses as gains made by companies such as farm equipment maker Kubota Corp after lifting earnings forecasts countered Nissan Motor Co Ltd's plunge on weaker guidance. Gains in index heavyweight SoftBank Corp, a follow-through from last week's strong results, also supported the Nikkei which was steady at 14,205.40 after losing 2.1 percent in the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares ended on a weak footing on Monday ahead of a slew of data this week, with the Chinese property sector a key weakness after reports the southern city of Shenzhen planned to impose more curbs on its housing market to stem rising prices. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro clung to modest gains early in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced off a seven-week low on the back of improving euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut this week should curb demand for the common currency. The euro last traded at $1.3510 after pulling up from a trough of $1.3442, a low not seen since September and where strong chart support lies. It was still more than 2 percent below a near two-year peak of $1.3833 set last month. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices rose modestly on Monday, retracing some recent losses and hemming yields within recent ranges as investors looked ahead to key data later in the week as well as information on upcoming Treasury debt sales. Treasuries sank on Friday after a stronger-than-expected view of factory activity alleviated some concern about the negative impact on the economy of the partial shutdown of the federal government during the first half of October. - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was trading in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report later this week that could help markets gauge the timing of a stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged up on Tuesday on a robust pick up in global manufacturing and after Federal Reserve officials indicated there was no immediate end in sight for the central bank's commodity-friendly stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had inched up 0.20 percent to $7,163.25 a tonne by 0124 GMT, from the previous session when it fell 1.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent crude futures rose on Monday, recovering after falling to a four-month low on weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data, as traders bought back short positions to take profits on the early drop. Brent futures for delivery next month briefly fell below the January contract , switching to contango for the first time since June, excluding contract expiry days. A contango forward market can indicate ample supplies and is considered more bearish than the more-common backwardation structure. For a full report, double click on