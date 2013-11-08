FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

----------------------(0830 a.m. India time)------------------
                LEVEL        NET/CLOSE    PCT/YIELD
DJIA          15593.98     -152.9     -0.97
S&P 500    1747.15    -23.34            -1.32
FTSE           6697.22    -44.47            -0.66
MSCI Asia-Pac Ex-JP 
      472.15       -2.55           -0.54
Nikkei     14104.73    -123.71    -0.87
Euro          1.3406           1.3418    
Japanese Yen    98.22            98.08    
U.S. Crude    94.46                         0.26    
Brent          103.34                        -0.12    
Gold         1308.39          1307.55    
Silver           21.65            21.64    
Copper-LME    7163.25    18.25           0.26
UST 10-YR 
       99.140625                2.6
UST 30-YR 
       98.546875              3.7075
    Updates with latest figures
 
    EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - Frenzied buying in Twitter shares grabbed Wall
Street's attention on Thursday, as the social media stock surged
well above expectations, while major indexes fell, with the S&P
500 suffering its worst daily decline since August. 
   The broader market was hurt by weak earnings from Whole Foods
and Qualcomm. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index recorded its biggest
daily decline in a month.
     The Dow Jones industrial average was down 152.90
points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,593.98. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 23.34 points, or 1.32 percent, at
1,747.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 74.61
points, or 1.90 percent, at 3,857.33.  
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's benchmark equity index fell for the third
straight session on Thursday, which traders attributed to a rise
in sterling against the euro that could hit UK exporters. 
   The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.7
percent, or 44.47 points, to 6,697.22 points - underperforming
other major European stock markets such as Germany's DAX
, which rose to reach record highs.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japanese stocks tumbled to one-month lows on Friday
morning after a sharp drop on Wall Street dented risk appetite,
keeping investors on the defensive ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs
report  later in the day.
    The benchmark Nikkei dropped 0.9 percent to
14,096.96 in mid-morning trade, after falling to 14,026.17
earlier, the lowest since Oct 9. The Nikkei remains below
14,193.99, a 50 percent retracement of its May high to its June
low.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest since
late October on Thursday, as losses for Chinese financials
deepened following  media reports about possible reforms a
Communist Party policy meeting starting this weekend might push.
   The Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 22,881.0
points, its lowest closing since Oct. 29. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong sank 0.8
percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the
European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut sent the
single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the
dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls
report later on Friday. 
    The euro was down about 0.1 percent in early Asian
trade at $1.3407, after falling as low as $1.3295 on Thursday,
according to Reuters data, matching the low set on Sept. 16.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a
surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank and concern about
future U.S. economic growth. 
    U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter, but slower
growth in consumer spending during the period suggested the
economy could be losing momentum. 
    Inventory gains accounted for 0.8 percentage point of the
2.8 percent growth, suggesting third-quarter growth could evolve
to slower growth in the fourth quarter. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near three-week lows on Friday
and heading for a second straight weekly loss, after strong U.S.
economic growth sparked fears the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale
back its bullion-friendly bond purchases this year.  
    Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,308.86 an ounce by
0015 GMT, after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session.
The metal is down 0.5 percent for the week.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was little changed on Friday but
was set to notch up its biggest weekly fall in two months as
supply growth outpaces demand that has been pinned back by
fragile U.S. economic growth and tightening credit in China.   
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up by 0.1 percent to $7,155 a tonne by 0116 GMT.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent
on Thursday, posting a third straight day of losses, as a strong
dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over
Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices.
    Brent lost $1.78, or 1.7 percent, to settle at
$103.46 a barrel, losing $2 at one point to trade as low as
$103.24, its lowest mark since July 2. The contract has fallen
by more than two percent this week and is on track for its
fourth straight weekly decline.
    For a full report, double click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.