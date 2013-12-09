India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P 500 ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs report gave traders confidence that the economic recovery was gaining strength. The S&P 500 scored its best day in nearly a month, with all 10 S&P sector indexes solidly higher in the broad rally. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, spurred strongly into positive territory after U.S. jobs data and led up by buoyancy in the oil and gas sector following a string of upgrades. U.S. non-farm payrolls painted a brightening picture of the economy, showing that 203,000 extra jobs were generated last month, ahead of forecasts for an increase of 180,000. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed as much as 2 percent on Monday morning, buoyed by a slide in the yen after an upbeat U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve will soon begin unwinding its stimulus. Declines in the yen tend to boost sentiment towards Japanese equities because investors expect the weaker currency will inflate overseas earnings for exporters, such as Toyota Motor Corp, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 1 percent. Haier Electronics shares extend gains, up 20 pct at highest in nearly 14 years. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The euro raced to a near six-week high against the dollar and scaled a fresh five-year peak on the yen on Monday as investors ploughed back into the common currency after an unexpectedly upbeat U.S. jobs report failed to impress dollar bulls. The common currency rose as high as $1.3748 EUR= from $1.3701 late in New York on Friday, spurred by a wave of stop-loss buying after $1.3710 was breached in very thin early trade. It later recoiled to $1.3711. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday after they briefly surged to their highest level since September following a strong jobs report, which caused investors to evaluate anew when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring back its bond-purchase program. U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs in November and the jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, raising expectations the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its bond purchases in coming months. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Monday as markets continued to fret over when the United States would begin tapering its economic stimulus and as stronger equities dented the metal's safe-haven appeal, but short-covering by investors offered some support. Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,227.24 an ounce by 0020 GMT. The metal traded in a wide range on Friday, dropping sharply to five-month lows after strong U.S. jobs data but ending the day higher on short-covering. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday, with concerns the United States would curb its commodity-friendly stimulus as soon as this month eclipsing a step up in monthly imports from top consumer China. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.4 percent to $7,092.50 a tonne by 0111 GMT, crimping gains of around 0.8 percent from the previous session. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil ended with its largest weekly percentage gain since July on Friday amid hopes for increased demand following strong jobs data from the United States, the world's top oil consumer. The employment report added to a week's worth of strong economic reports, including an upward revision of third-quarter gross domestic product growth. Stronger equity markets also lifted oil prices. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)