FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India Morning Call-Global markets
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks soared on Friday, with the Dow and
the S&P 500 ending a five-day losing streak after a robust jobs
report gave traders confidence that the economic recovery was
gaining strength.
    The S&P 500 scored its best day in nearly a month, with all
10 S&P sector indexes solidly higher in the broad rally.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index rose on Friday, spurred
strongly into positive territory after U.S. jobs data and led up
by buoyancy in the oil and gas sector following a string of
upgrades.
    U.S. non-farm payrolls painted a brightening picture of the
economy, showing that 203,000 extra jobs were generated last
month, ahead of forecasts for an increase of 180,000.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei stock average climbed as much as 2
percent on Monday morning, buoyed by a slide in the yen after an
upbeat U.S. jobs report raised expectations the Federal Reserve
will soon begin unwinding its stimulus.
    Declines in the yen tend to boost sentiment towards Japanese
equities because investors expect the weaker currency will
inflate overseas earnings for exporters, such as Toyota Motor
Corp, Sony Corp and Panasonic Corp.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open up 1
percent. Haier Electronics shares extend gains, up 20
pct at highest in nearly 14 years. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro raced to a near six-week high against the
dollar and scaled a fresh five-year peak on the yen on Monday as
investors ploughed back into the common currency after an
unexpectedly upbeat U.S. jobs report failed to impress dollar
bulls.
    The common currency rose as high as $1.3748 EUR= from
$1.3701 late in New York on Friday, spurred by a wave of
stop-loss buying after $1.3710 was breached in very thin early
trade. It later recoiled to $1.3711.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday
after they briefly surged to their highest level since September
following a strong jobs report, which caused investors to
evaluate anew when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring
back its bond-purchase program.
    U.S. employers added 203,000 jobs in November and the
jobless rate fell to a five-year low of 7.0 percent, raising
expectations the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its bond
purchases in coming months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold eased on Monday as markets continued to
fret over when the United States would begin tapering its
economic stimulus and as stronger equities dented the metal's
safe-haven appeal, but short-covering by investors offered some
support.
    Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,227.24 an
ounce by 0020 GMT. The metal traded in a wide range on Friday,
dropping sharply to five-month lows after strong U.S. jobs data
but ending the day higher on short-covering. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper edged down on Monday, with
concerns the United States would curb its commodity-friendly
stimulus as soon as this month eclipsing a step up in monthly
imports from top consumer China.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
slipped 0.4 percent to $7,092.50 a tonne by 0111 GMT, crimping
gains of around 0.8 percent from the previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. oil ended with its largest weekly percentage
gain since July on Friday amid hopes for increased demand
following strong jobs data from the United States, the world's
top oil consumer.
    The employment report added to a week's worth of strong
economic reports, including an upward revision of third-quarter
gross domestic product growth. Stronger equity markets also
lifted oil prices.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.