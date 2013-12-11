FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
#Financials
December 11, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday, a day after a
record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking ahead to next
week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of market-moving
economic data.
    Healthcare stocks were among the most active after company
news while utilities was the worst performer of the 10
industry groups on the S&P 500.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's main share index fell in thin, choppy
trade on Tuesday, led by a late selloff in travel operator Tui
Travel and hit by concerns about a reduction of U.S.
monetary stimulus.
    The FTSE 100 turned lower in late trade as U.S.
stocks retreated from recent highs, showing investors'
reluctance to put money back into the market until there is
greater clarity on the Federal Reserve's equity-friendly
asset-purchase programme
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped for a second
day on Wednesday, which traders said stemmed from hedge funds
unwinding positions in risky assets while waiting to see if the
U.S. Federal Reserve tapers its stimulus soon.
    Bucking the weakness, internet gaming firm Gree Inc 
surged 20 percent and was the most traded stock by turnover and
was the biggest percentage gainer after Goldman Sachs upgraded
its rating to 'neutral' from 'sell'. .
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index to open down 0.2
percent. For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    TOKYO - The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view
that the Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data
before it decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus.
    By contrast, the euro drew additional help from expectations
of a banking deal in the euro zone while other European
currencies, such as sterling and the Swiss franc, benefited from
signs of improvement in their economies.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders
covered short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by
yields near the high end of the range, extended duration going
into year-end.
    The motivated buyers helped create a solid bid for the
Treasury's sale of three-year notes, the first of three coupon
auctions this week. The Treasury will sell 10-year notes on
Wednesday and a re-opened 30-year issue on Thursday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold was trading near its three-week high on
Wednesday, boosted by short-covering by funds and technical
buying, and as the dollar continued to weaken against the euro.
    Spot gold ticked up 0.04 percent to $1,260.71 an
ounce by 0019 GMT, after gaining 1.6 percent in the previous
session.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper was buoyed near one month highs on
Wednesday, stretching gains into a fourth session, underpinned
by a weaker dollar against the euro and steady buying from top
consumer China.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged up by 0.14 percent to $7,168 a tonne by 0126 GMT,
extending into a fourth session of gains having closed up 0.4
percent on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as market participants
digested news of progress toward opening a major pipeline to
move oil from the U.S. Midwest to the Gulf, helping drain crude
from Cushing, Oklahoma, the pricing point for the futures
contract.
    The news presaged further drawdowns in overall U.S. crude
oil inventories for a second straight week. A Reuters poll
estimated the drawdown at 3 million barrels in the week to Dec.
6 following the previous week's drain of 5.6 million barrels.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
