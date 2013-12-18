India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make big bets before the results of a Federal Reserve meeting that could give some clarity as to when the central bank will begin trimming its stimulus. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is expected to issue a statement on Wednesday at the meeting's conclusion. While the Fed isn't expected to start winding down its purchases of $85 billion a month in bonds until March, recent stronger-than-expected economic data increased the odds that tapering could occur sooner. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's main equity index fell on Tuesday, with major supermarket groups hit by fresh signs of a loss of market share, while uncertainty over future U.S. monetary policy also weighed on the stock market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.6 percent, or 36.01 points, at 6,486.19, retreating after a 1.3 percent gain on Monday. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - The Nikkei share average rose 1.2 percent on Wednesday morning, as short-term investors bet the outcome of the Fed's policy meeting won't materially alter a promising outlook for Japanese equities. The Nikkei added 181.84 points to 15,460.47 in mid-morning trade after opening nearly flat. Traders said that investors placed futures orders soon after the market opened. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - HK'S Hang Seng index set to open flat. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar was on the back foot against the euro and the yen on Wednesday as traders cautiously looked to what the Federal Reserve will do with its stimulus -- a major force that has simultaneously underpinned riskier global assets and restrained the dollar in recent years The dollar's index stood at 80.02, having slipped from Monday's high of 80.419, with immediate support seen at the Dec. 11 low of 79.757. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. government bond prices held on to gains Tuesday after the Treasury sold $32 billion in two-year notes on good demand and investors waited for a policy statement from the Federal Reserve. The two-year notes sold at a high yield of 0.345 percent, below the level they were trading at before the auction. The sale fetched the strongest bid-to-cover ratio since January. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold firmed on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve met to decide when to begin rolling back its massive monetary stimulus, a major supporter of global commodities like gold. The Fed will issue a statement at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday at 1900 GMT. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SINGAPORE - London copper futures eased for a second session on Wednesday, dropping further from near two-month highs reached earlier in the week as investors worried the Federal Reserve could curb its monetary stimulus. Recent upbeat U.S. economic data have bolstered expectations the Fed could soon start cutting massive bond purchases that have boosted liquidity and appetite for risky assets such as copper. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Brent oil fell by nearly $1 on Tuesday, pressured by the spectre of the Fed tapering its monetary stimulus program. U.S. oil also ended lower, but not by as much, tightening the spread between the two benchmarks. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)