India Morning Call-Global markets
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
January 2, 2014 / 3:07 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more
than 15 on Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013
on the back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and
expectations for accelerating growth going forward.
    Wall Street ended 2013 with its positive momentum intact,
advancing in its final trading day of the year on the back of
positive consumer confidence data.
    The S&P 500 rose 29.6 percent over the year, its best annual
performance since 1997, while the Dow climbed 26.5 percent in
its best year since 1995. The Nasdaq jumped 38.3 percent, its
best year since 2009. 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top share index closed out its best year
since 2009 on Tuesday, inching higher in a shortened session
before the New Year break.
    The FTSE 100 ended up 17.82 points or 0.3 percent at
6,749.09 points, taking its gains for 2013 to 14.4 percent.
    The index hit its highest level since the end of 1999 in
May, remaining 2.6 percent off those highs at the end of a year
in which central bank stimulus programmes have encouraged a move
out of bonds and into higher-yielding stocks.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's markets will be closed for the New Year
holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. Reuters coverage of the Japanese
stock markets will resume on Jan. 6. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index set to open
up 0.6 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    NEW YORK - The euro was on track on Tuesday to be the
world's best-performing major currency this year, while the
dollar looked set for its biggest annual gain against the yen
since 1979.
    The euro zone common currency has gained 26 percent against
the yen this year, though it fell 0.2 percent to
144.89 yen on Tuesday, having set a five-year high of 145.67 on
Friday.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to their
highest in nearly 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, capping the
third-worst year for the government debt market in four decades
as investors trimmed bond holdings ahead of the Federal Reserve
reducing its bond-purchase stimulus in 2014.
    The dismal year for Treasuries was a drag on the entire U.S.
bond market, which will book its second-biggest annual loss
since the mid-1970s.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold steadied on Thursday but held near a
six-month low touched in the previous session after prospects
for a global economic recovery prompted investors to abandon the
safe-haven metal.
    After a 12-year bull run, gold tumbled 28 percent in 2013,
with the U.S. Federal Reserve's plan to step away from
ultra-loose monetary policy undermining the investor rationale
for holding bullion
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SINGAPORE - London copper futures kicked off the new year on
a positive note on Thursday, rising around half a percent on
expectations that economic recovery in top consumer China will
drive demand.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose
0.5 percent to $7,394 a tonne by 0121 GMT. Copper climbed to
$7,415.50 a tonne last week, its highest since Aug. 16. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Brent crude fell on Tuesday, ending 2013 almost
unchanged following a year in which traders balanced a spate of
supply disruptions from Middle East and Africa against surging
output from the United States.
    Weighed down by expectations oil shipments from some
shuttered Libyan ports would resume soon, Brent finished the
year just 31 cents its end-2012 level of $111.11 a barrel. The
international benchmark traded in a $22 range from $96.75 to
$119.17 this year, the narrowest band since 2006
   For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

