India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session mostly flat on Friday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve officials that raised questions about how quickly the central bank will end its stimulus program. Wall Street opened higher but subsequently pared gains after Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said the Fed faced "immense" challenges now that it had reduced bond-buying, and that it needed to be cognizant of a potential rapid rise in future inflation. - - - - LONDON - Strong gains by clothing retailer Next lifted Britain's top equity index on Friday, with many traders expecting the market to push on to record highs this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent, or 12.76 points, at 6,730.67 points. Next's shares hit record highs after the company raised its annual profit outlook following strong Christmas sales. The shares closed up 10 percent at 6,085 pence, having earlier risen as much as 11 percent to a lifetime high of 6,130 pence, to add the most points to the FTSE 100. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average slid to a 1-1/2-week low on its first trading day of 2014, snapping a nine-day winning streak, as investors took profits on financials and large market cap stocks such as Fast Retailing and SoftBank. The Nikkei dropped 2.6 percent to 15,872.86 in mid-morning trade after falling to as low as 15,864.44, its lowest level since Dec. 25. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index set to open down 0.4 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE TOKYO - The dollar held steady in early Asian trading on Monday, supported by an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy by outgoing Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that fanned expectations of more stimulus reduction from the U.S. central bank. Many market participants in Tokyo returned from the New Year holiday on Monday, to find that the yen slumped to a fresh five-year nadir of 105.45 yen against the dollar on Thursday, before retracing slightly. On Monday, the dollar was buying 104.89 yen JPY=, up about 0.1 percent on the day. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday with benchmark yields ending at 3 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave an upbeat outlook on the U.S. economy, supporting the view the Fed will continue to scale back its bond purchases in 2014. Bernanke, who will leave as the head of the U.S. central bank at month's end after seven years, also cautioned at an event in Philadelphia the overall economic recovery since the Great Recession "clearly remains incomplete." For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold held near a 2-1/2 week high on Monday supported by weaker equities, but a stronger dollar and bullish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the U.S. economy kept gains in check. Spot gold had eased 0.1 percent to $1,234.90 an ounce by 0021 GMT, not far from a 2-1/2 week peak of $1,240. It lost nearly 30 percent of its value last year. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper inched up on Monday as bargain hunting helped lift it from 10-day lows hit the session before, but feeble economic momentum in the United States and China kept a lid on prices. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.3 percent to $7,333.50 a tonne by 0120 GMT from the previous session when it fell 1.1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. crude lost over $1 on Friday as data showing a larger-than-expected build in distillates dragged the oil complex lower. Both U.S. and Brent crude fell for the fourth straight session, with Brent dropping on traders' anticipation of the return of Libyan oil supply. Distillate stocks in the U.S. rose 5 million barrels to their highest level in just over two months as demand for the fuel took a hit while production approached record highs, weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Friday. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)