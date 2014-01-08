FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India Morning Call-Global markets
January 8, 2014 / 3:08 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping the
S&P 500's three-day losing streak to give the benchmark index
its first positive session of 2014.
    A sharp decline in the U.S. trade deficit and upbeat German
data helped improve market sentiment as the data pointed to
strengthening economic fundamentals in both the United States
and Europe. 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's blue chip share index rose to a one-week
high on Tuesday, with gains in financial stocks pushing the FTSE
100 towards major technical resistance levels.
    Lloyds rallied 3.0 percent, as investors bought the
stock on expectations that the bank will start paying dividends
this year and that it will benefit from a recovering British
economy and housing market.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday
morning to recoup some of the losses posted earlier in the week
after strong trade data in the U.S. boosted risk appetite, and
convenience store operators soared on strong earnings.
    The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 15,945.36 in
mid-morning trade after dropping 0.6 percent on the previous
day. On Monday, the index shed 2.4 percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up
0.5 percent. 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The dollar hovered near a one-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Wednesday, having
rebounded smartly overnight on the back of upbeat U.S. trade
data.
    The dollar index rose as far as 80.946, reaching
highs seen in early December after the United States posted its
smallest trade deficit in four years as exports hit a record
high. It last stood at 80.875
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday, with
benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows, as traders brushed
off a weak $30 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this
week's $64 billion in coupon-bearing government debt.
    The bond market has stabilized after a dismal 2013 as
evidence of cooling in car sales and the services sector raised
bets the Federal Reserve would pare its massive bond-purchase
program very slowly in coming months.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold eased for a second session on Wednesday as
equities inched higher on optimism over U.S. economic growth,
hurting bullion's safe-haven appeal.
    Spot gold had eased 0.3 percent to $1,227.74 an ounce
by 0014 GMT, after snapping a five-day rally on Tuesday. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SYDNEY - London copper was trading flat on Wednesday, hurt
by evidence of economic cooling in top consumer China but
buttressed by signs of a growth revival in the United States.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $7,357.25 a tonne by 0125 GMT from the
previous session when it edged up 0.4 percent. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - - 
    OIL
    NEW YORK - Oil rose on Tuesday as frigid weather in North
America hurt some refinery operations and worries grew over
Libyan output and fighting in Iraq.
    At least five refineries in the U.S. and Canada curtailed
supply after bitterly cold temperatures caused malfunctions and,
in a few cases, full-scale closures.
   For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
