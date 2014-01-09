India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday as equity indexes had a muted reaction to the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent meeting, while Micron's strong results helped boost the Nasdaq. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 68.20 points or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 16,462.74. The S&P 500 dipped 0.38 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,837.49. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 12.43 points or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 4,165.611. - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index fell on Wednesday, slipping back into negative territory for the year, after concerns about a smoking ban in China knocked back tobacco companies and following a cautious outlook from Sainsbury. The FTSE 100 closed down 33.67 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,716.16 by 1551 GMT. It remains pinned in a 70-point trading range this year, 2 percent off 2013's high. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning after rising sharply on the previous day, as investors stayed risk averse before the release of U.S. nonfarm payroll data on Friday. The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 15,915.27 in mid-morning trade after soaring 1.9 percent on Wednesday. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down 0.3 percent. - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at seven-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, having risen for a second session after an upbeat private-sector jobs report drove U.S. short-term yields and market rates higher. The dollar index rose as far as 81.166, a high not seen since late November, after a report showed private employers added a bigger-than-expected 238,000 jobs in December, the strongest increase in 13 months. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as an upbeat report on the private labor market signaled faster U.S. economic growth, supporting the view the Federal Reserve would stay on course to wind down its bond purchases in 2014. The Fed's release of its Dec. 17-18 policy meeting showed many members on its policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee supported a "measured" pace to end its third round of quantitative easing that began in late 2012, as they saw a declining benefit in continuing the program For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday after losses in the last two sessions, as strong U.S. jobs data took the sheen off the metal's safe-haven appeal and with investors eyeing more data through the week for clues on the strength of the economy. Spot gold had eased 0.07 percent to $1,224.80 an ounce by 0018 GMT, after dipping 1 percent in the previous two sessions. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper edged down on Thursday after a brightening economic picture in the United States raised prospects the Federal Reserve could more aggressively scale back stimulus, eroding support for commodities. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.1 percent to $7,334.25 a tonne by 0142 GMT, after ending the previous session little changed. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil fell by more than $1 on Wednesday, settling at its lowest point in six weeks, after government data showed a large build in crude stockpiles at the U.S. benchmark delivery point. Brent crude erased early gains and also settled lower, but its losses were limited by continued concerns over Libya's oil supply. U.S. crude's sharper losses boosted Brent's premium over the domestic benchmark to a fresh one-month high of close to $15 a barrel. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)