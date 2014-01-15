India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, erasing much of the previous session's steep drop, as a strong December retail sales reading eased concerns that economic growth might be slowing. Google rose 2.4 percent to $1,149.40, giving a large boost to the outperforming Nasdaq, a day after the company announced plans to acquire Nest Labs Inc. The $3.2 billion deal will give Google a promising line of products and a prized design team. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top share index steadied near two-month highs on Tuesday, with a sell-off in financials offset by a crop of solid updates in the healthcare and retail sectors. Investors are scrutinising corporate updates for clues on whether the quarterly reporting season will be sufficiently strong to justify the relatively expensive valuations at which the equity market currently trades. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Tokyo's Nikkei stock average rebounded from a one-month low on Wednesday as a robust U.S. retail sales report helped ease concerns about the pace of growth in the world's largest economy - one of Japan's top trading partners. The upbeat U.S. data also lifted the dollar from a four-week low against the yen, giving currency-sensitive Japanese exporters, such as Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T and Sony Corp , a fillip. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up 0.9 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The yen and Australian dollar nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, having suffered a swift turnaround in fortunes after upbeat retail sales data halted a slide in U.S. yields to help the U.S. dollar recover from a one-month low touched on Monday. Traders said the retail numbers helped offset Friday's disappointingly soft payrolls and halted a two-day slide in U.S. Treasury yields. That in turn gave the greenback a shot in the arm. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as two Federal Reserve officials said they support further cuts to the U.S. central bank's bond purchase program, despite Friday's weaker-then-expected employment report. Charles Plosser, president of the Philadelphia Fed, and Dallas Fed chief Richard Fisher, who spoke separately on Tuesday, are both considered policy hawks. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold retreated for a second session on Wednesday, moving further away from a one-month high, as a rally in stock markets prompted by strong U.S. retail sales data dented the metal's appeal as a safe haven. Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,243.19 an ounce by 0011 GMT. It touched a one-month peak of $1,255 early on Tuesday before ending the day 0.7 percent lower. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday after the World Bank raised its forecast for global growth for the first time in three years, boosting sentiment and burnishing the outlook for demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.2 percent to $7,296 a tonne by 0110 GMT from the previous session when it slipped 0.7 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders squared positions amid some signs of strength in the U.S. economy, while Brent fell in choppy trading, pressured by incremental increases in Libyan oil supply and expectations that Iranian crude will return to market. The rise in U.S. oil narrowed its discount to Brent by more than $1 from Monday's settlement. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)