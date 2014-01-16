India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 climbing to an all-time closing high after strong earnings from Bank of America and data signalled that the economy was improving. Bank of America Corp climbed 2.3 percent to $17.15 and gave one of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 after the second-largest U.S. bank said its quarterly profit surged by nearly $3 billion on an increase in revenue. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top equity index rose on Wednesday to set its highest closing level in eight months, as the World Bank's upward revision of global growth forecasts buoyed the market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished up by 0.8 percent, or 53 points, at 6,819.86 points - marking its highest closing level since late May 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japan's Nikkei average rose on Thursday morning, adding to a sharp rise in the previous session, after strong U.S. data and corporate earnings drove Wall Street stocks higher while a weaker yen bolstered market sentiment. Also helping the mood was Japanese data showing that core machinery orders jumped in November for the second straight month of gains. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open up 0.8 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY/TOKYO - The U.S. dollar held firm on Thursday, having returned to levels seen before last week's soft payrolls data as faith in the U.S. economic recovery was restored, while the Australian dollar slid to a 3-1/2-year low after a dismal local jobs report. Upbeat U.S. numbers this week held out hope that Friday's surprisingly soft employment data was an anomaly and did not signal the economy had lost steam at the end of last year. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after U.S. producer prices recorded their largest increase in six months in December, raising expectations that inflation may start picking up and potentially bringing forward the timeline in which the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates. The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted producer price index rose 0.4 percent last month, the biggest rise since June, after slipping 0.1 percent in November. The rise in prices received by the nation's farms, factories and refineries ended two straight months of declines and matched economists' expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed on Thursday after a two-day decline but a rally in stocks and increasing optimism over global economic growth weighed on the metal's appeal as an alternative investment. Spot gold was flat at $1,241.31 an ounce by 0012 GMT. Other precious metals were slightly higher. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Thursday not far from a one week high hit the previous session as a shortfall in physical markets underpinned prices, offsetting prospects of aggressive action by the Federal Reserve to curb stimulus. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was at $7,344 a tonne by 0128 GMT, flat from the previous session when it climbed 1 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - U.S. oil ended at a two-week high on Wednesday after government data showed a larger-than-expected drop in inventories while a rise in Brent was restrained by expectations Iranian and Libyan crude supplies may increase. With the front-month contracts for Brent and U.S. crude set to expire in the coming days, traders bought contracts to cover positions, driving prices higher. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)