India Morning Call-Global markets

EQUITIES NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 slipped on Thursday, with the S&P retreating from the previous session's record high, after earnings from Goldman Sachs and other banks disappointed investors. Financials were the biggest drag on the market after both Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc reported that lower bond trading revenue took a bite out of their quarterly profits. Goldman's earnings fell 21 percent. Citigroup's profit missed expectations. For a full report, double click on - - - - LONDON - Britain's top shares steadied near last year's peak on Thursday, propped up by steep gains from miners on optimism over the global economy and upbeat analyst comment. Miners added the most points to the FTSE on Thursday. The FTSE 350 Mining Index rose 3.2 percent while Rio Tinto firmed 2.5 percent after reporting big increases in production. For a full report, double click on - - - - TOKYO - Japanese stocks dropped on Friday morning, following Wall Street lower in the wake of disappointing U.S. corporate earnings, while exporters sagged as the weak-yen trend took a pause. Bucking the weakness, Mitsubishi Motors Corp jumped as much as 11 percent to a five-month high, as some short-term investors cut their short positions in the Japanese automaker that they had been building up ahead of a public share offering. For a full report, double click on - - - - HONG KONG - Hong Kong's Hang Seng index to open down 0.4 percent. For a full report, double click on - - - - FOREIGN EXCHANGE SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar faded a little on Friday after two days of gains, as a run of mixed U.S. economic data left the market uncertain about its future direction. Investors had no such doubts about the Australian dollar which was pinned near three-and-a-half year lows in the wake of disappointing jobs figures. For a full report, double click on - - - - TREASURIES NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after inflation data came in as expected and amid strength in German government debt and overnight demand for safe-haven U.S debt. U.S. consumer prices rose by their most in six months in December but were in line with expectations, after producer price data on Wednesday surprised some investors by rising more than expected. For a full report, double click on - - - - COMMODITIES GOLD SINGAPORE - Gold was steady in early trade on Friday but was headed for its first weekly drop in four weeks as a string of U.S. data showed more strength in the recovery of the world's largest economy. Spot gold was flat at $1,242.71 an ounce by 0024 GMT, and was heading for a 0.3 percent drop for the week. For a full report, double click on - - - - BASE METALS SYDNEY - London nickel fell on Friday as traders locked in profits after a ban on Indonesian ore exports that came into force at the weekend triggered its biggest weekly gain in nearly a year. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange dropped by 0.8 percent to 14,575 a tonne on Friday, trimming gains for the week to around 5 percent, its biggest weekly rise since early February 2013. For a full report, double click on - - - - OIL NEW YORK - Crude oil futures ended slightly lower in thin trade on Thursday as expectations of more supply from the Middle East and North Africa weighed against news of lower oil output from OPEC. U.S. crude oil futures traded marginally lower over the day, and settled down for the second time this week. However, losses were capped by data showing a drop in jobless claims and a rise in consumer prices to their highest in six months in the world's largest oil consumer. For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)