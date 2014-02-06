India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday as technical support offset the latest batch of mixed data, which failed to lift sentiment after a string of soft economic indicators earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5.01 points or 0.03 percent, to end at 15,440.23. The S&P 500 dipped 3.56 points or 0.20 percent, to finish at 1,751.64. The Nasdaq Composite fell 19.968 points or 0.50 percent, to close at 4,011.552.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index snapped a five-day losing streak on Wednesday, lifted by rallies in insurer RSA and pharma group GlaxoSmithKline.

The FTSE closed up 8.62 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,457.89 points, steadying after it shed nearly 2 percent in the previous five days.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average edged higher on Thursday morning as investors bought shares of companies with strong earnings prospects, but gains were limited as the market stayed cautious ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due on Friday.

The Nikkei was up 0.4 percent at 14,230.69 in midmorning trade, still hovering near a four-month low of 13,995.86 hit the previous day. The benchmark was still trading below its 200-day moving average, which had been seen as a long-term support line.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.60 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen hovered near multi-month highs against the dollar and euro early on Thursday, highlighting a cautious mood among investors still fretting about the recent selloff in emerging markets.

The dollar bought 101.51 yen, while the euro fetched 137.35 yen, both having lost a bit of ground overnight to be back near 11-week troughs of 100.75 and 136.25 respectively.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday on caution before Friday’s highly anticipated payrolls number, which could pause a rally that has sent yields to their lowest levels since early November, if jobs growth comes in strong.

The Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields were last 2.67 percent, after falling from more than 3 percent at the beginning of the year.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held on to small overnight gains on Thursday as global equities remained volatile amid lower risk appetite and concerns over economic growth.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,257.56 an ounce by 0025 GMT, after posting a 0.2 percent gain in the previous session. Gold rose nearly $20 an ounce on Wednesday after a weak U.S. jobs report but pared most of the gains on other strong numbers.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper marked time near two-month lows on Thursday, supported by expectations of improving - if fragile - economic growth this year, and as traders expected a pickup in prices when China returns after a holiday week on Friday.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was unchanged at $7041.50 a tonne at 0130 GMT, after closing the last session little changed

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as traders took profit on an over-extended spread trade with U.S. oil, while the American benchmark took some support from record heating oil demand due to continued freezing weather.

U.S. crude’s discount to Brent CL-LCO1=R tightened to $7.94 per barrel on Wednesday, the narrowest point since Oct. 10. It settled 28 cents wider from the previous session at $8.87.

Brent crude rose 47 cents to $106.25 per barrel after three straight sessions of losses. U.S. crude rose 19 cents to $97.38.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Himank Sharma)