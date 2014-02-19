FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2014 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

India Morning Call-Global Markets

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

EQUITIES
    NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose on Tuesday, following
Wall Street's biggest weekly gain of the year, as merger
activity increased confidence that there is value in the stock
market even as the benchmark index nears a record high.
    The Nasdaq Composite rose for an eighth straight session, a
streak not seen since early July.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    LONDON - Britain's top equity index erased its losses for
the year as it rose for a third straight session on Tuesday,
boosted by BHP Billiton and telecoms operator BT.
    Shares in Billiton, a global mining company, rose 1.9
percent after its first-half profit beat forecasts and the firm
hinted at a share buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook
on Chinese growth.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TOKYO -  Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Wednesday
morning, retreating from a 2-1/2 week high hit the previous day,
as investors took profits on banks and exporters when the weak
yen trend paused.
    The Nikkei shed 0.7 percent to 14,738.69 in
mid-morning trade after rising 3.1 percent to 14,843.24 on
Tuesday, the highest close since Jan. 31. It was the biggest
daily percentage gain since early August.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1
percent.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    FOREIGN EXCHANGE
    SYDNEY - The euro was holding broad-based gains on
Wednesday, having darted higher against the yen and sterling,
while the dollar took a hit from soft economic data and news
that foreign investors had been heavy sellers of U.S. assets.
    The euro was up at $1.3758 in Asian trade, having
stretched as far as $1.3769 overnight, its highest in seven
weeks and breaching a key resistance barrier at $1.3740.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    TREASURIES
    NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Tuesday after
U.S. homebuilder confidence posted its largest one-month drop
ever in February, heightening recent concerns over the slowing
economy, and after the market last week absorbed $70 billion in
new supply.
    The National Association of Home Builders said on Tuesday
its Housing Market Index plunged by 10 points to 46 in February
, with a majority of builders seeing market
conditions as poor.
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    COMMODITIES
    GOLD
    SINGAPORE - Gold eased a touch in early trade on Wednesday
but remained near the highest level in more than three months as
lingering worries about global economic growth burnished its
safe haven appeal.
    Gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,320.20 an ounce by 0012
GMT. It touched $1,332.10 an ounce on Tuesday, the strongest
since Oct. 31, before shedding some of the gains as investors
booked profits from a three-day rally. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    BASE METALS
    SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Wednesday after three
sessions of gains, as worries about tighter monetary policy in
China and weaker growth in the United States kept a lid on
prices.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
edged down by 0.1 percent to $7,184 a tonne at 0123 GMT from the
previous session. 
    For a full report, double click on 
    - - - -
    OIL
    NEW YORK - U.S. crude oil futures rose by over $2 a barrel
on Tuesday to hit a fresh four-month high as high demand and
cold weather drove gasoline and heating oil prices higher while
traders eyed contract expirations later this week.
    Brent crude oil rose to its highest level this year as
Libyan output fell yet again, rebels in South Sudan seized
control of the capital in a key oil-producing state and protests
in Venezuela showed renewed instability.
    For a full report, double click on 

 (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)

