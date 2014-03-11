India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, March 11 (Reuters) -

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks dipped on Monday, weighed down by soft data out of China and Boeing’s latest production setback.

Merger and acquisition announcements, however, as well as company-specific news including on Facebook and Alexion Pharma, helped keep the S&P 500 and Nasdaq from bigger losses.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index fell to its lowest closing level since mid-February on Monday, dragged down by major mining stocks and telecoms group Vodafone.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.4 percent, or 23.22 points, at 6,689.45 points - marking its lowest closing level since it ended at 6,663.62 points on Feb. 14.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei average gained on Tuesday, reflecting hopes that the Bank of Japan could signal later in the day its readiness to adopt more stimulus, although most investors do not expect the BOJ take any action yet.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open down 0.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen wobbled in a narrow range in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors awaited the latest policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the session.

The BOJ is expected to keep policy uncharged at a two-day meeting as the country’s consumer prices remain on track to meet the central bank’s 2 percent inflation target.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices were roughly unchanged on Monday ahead of U.S. government debt auctions this week that are expected to attract buyers after a drop in benchmark bond prices.

The Treasury will sell $64 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week, including $30 billion in three-year notes, $21 billion in 10-year notes and $13 billion in 30-year bonds.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was steady near $1,340 an ounce on Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown in China and Ukraine’s geopolitical crisis keep investors seeking safe-haven bullion.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper paused for breath on Tuesday, a day after it slid to 8-month lows, on speculation China’s government is taking steps to soothe nerves jangled by a poor trade report that inflamed fears of flagging growth in the world’s top user of metals.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. oil fell by more than $1 per barrel on Monday to a three-week low, pressured by an unexpected drop in China’s exports that stoked fears of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)