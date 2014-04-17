India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 162.29 points, or 1.00 percent, to end at 16,424.85. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 19.33 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,862.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 52.06 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 4,086.23.

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday after Chinese economic data came in a touch above forecasts, with Tesco rising on aggressive strategy plans and Sports Direct surging on a bullish note about the company.

The sportswear retailer surged 5.6 percent to the lead FTSE 100 gainers. Traders cited a note from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as saying it could grow its top line at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 percent over the next 10 years, driven by online sales and expansion into Europe.

- - - -

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average was flat in choppy trade on Thursday morning as profit-taking from the previous day’s big gains offset strength in U.S. shares which rose on confidence that the Federal Reserve will keep the interest rates low.

Canon Inc outperformed the market, surging 2 percent and was the sixth most-traded stock by turnover after the Nikkei daily reported that the manufacturer’s operating profit likely rose 50 percent for the January-March quarter.

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.7 percent.

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency.

The dollar bought 102.22 yen after rising 0.3 percent on Wednesday, while the euro reached a two-week high of 141.77 yen before edging back to 141.22 yen.

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as rising stocks reduced demand for lower risk government bonds, and as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen expressed optimism on the economy.

Better-then-expected growth in China, the world’s largest economy, and a rally in Yahoo shares helped stocks rise for a third straight session

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady just above $1,300 an ounce on Thursday supported by tensions in Ukraine, but the metal was at the risk of adding to recent losses as the world’s biggest gold-backed fund saw its sharpest outflow in nearly four months.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,302.20 an ounce by 0022 GMT, after closing flat on Wednesday.

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper rose for a second session on Thursday, with slightly better-than-expected Chinese growth data undeprinning the market.

Nickel gained 0.7 percent, building on Wednesday’s gains and trading near its highest in over a year on support from escalating tensions between the West and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude rose toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday on mounting tensions in Ukraine, while prices for U.S. oil were nearly unchanged after a report showed a huge build in stockpiles, which canceled out geopolitical concerns.

Ukrainian government forces and separatist pro-Russian militia staged rival shows of force in eastern Ukraine on the eve of crucial talks on the former Soviet state’s future

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)