India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday to end just shy of a third straight record closing high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 42.32 points or 0.25 percent, to 16,633.18. The S&P 500 lost 2.13 points or 0.11 percent, to end at 1,909.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.99 points or 0.28 percent, to 4,225.08.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

LONDON - Britain’s top shares struggled to gain ground on Wednesday, with GlaxoSmithKline falling after UK authorities launched a criminal investigation into its commercial practices.

The FTSE 100 closed up 6.28 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,851.22 points and is now just 0.6 percent shy of May’s 2014 high.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TOKYO - - Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a five-day winning streak on Thursday morning as investors took profits on the recent gains after sentiment was soured by a pullback in U.S. shares.

The Nikkei dropped 0.5 percent to 14,597.09 in mid-morning trade. The benchmark index had gained for five straight sessions as investors’ appetite for equities has been buoyed by strong U.S. economic data and China figures.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index set to open up 0.1 percent.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro.

Traders said month-end buying had also supported the greenback, helping drive the dollar index as far as 80.581. A break above 80.599, the April 4 peak, will take the index back to highs not seen since mid-February.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes dropped to their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday, undermined by falls in the German bond market following weak data and more month-end buying from institutional investors.

German 10-year Bund yields were down on Wednesday at 1.337 percent. Yields fell after an unexpected increase in German unemployment and a deceleration in the euro zone money supply. The data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank will introduce further stimulus at next month’s meeting.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold held steady on Thursday but was still near its lowest in nearly four months, following a two-day sell off from a stronger dollar and firmer global equities.

Spot gold was flat at $1,258.90 an ounce by 0030 GMT, after losing nearly 3 percent in the previous two sessions. On Wednesday, the metal hit $1,255.66 - its lowest since early February.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - - London copper hovered near a three-month peak on Thursday, underpinned as dwindling global stocks trigger a rush for remaining supplies and by seasonally robust demand from China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $6,940 a tonne by 0112 GMT, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session, when it edged to its highest since March 7 at $6,970 a tonne.

For a full report, double click on

- - - -

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as traders took profits ahead of a government inventory report that is expected to show a build in crude stocks, while Brent edged lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya.

U.S. oil settled down $1.39 at $102.72 a barrel, and Brent fell 21 cents to settle at $109.81 a barrel.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)