India Morning Call-Global Markets

NEW YORK - The Dow and the S&P 500 finished at record highs again on Monday after a closely watched read on U.S. manufacturing was revised to show more strength than initially indicated.

Industrials and material stocks were among the day’s biggest gainers, while the technology sector ended lower, weighed down by big names like Apple and Google.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index inched higher on Monday as upbeat Chinese factory data lifted mining stocks and as homebuilders shrugged off worse-than-expected mortgage approval data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.3 percent, or 19.59 points, at 6,864.10 points.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose above the 15,000 mark for the first time in two months after investors took heart from upbeat U.S. data, while the weaker yen spurred buying in exporters and index-heavyweight stocks such as SoftBank Corp .

The Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 15,083.69 in mid-morning trade after opening at 15,089.04, the highest since April 4.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong market to open up 1.1 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered at its highest in over three months against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, having risen on the back of upbeat U.S. data and with the euro still in the doldrums.

Trading was choppy overnight reflecting some confusion after the U.S. Institute for Supply Management corrected its manufacturing activity index for May to 55.4, from a below-consensus reading of 53.2. The ISM said it had to make the correction due to an error in applying the seasonal adjustments.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday, after falling to one-year lows last week, as investors completed month-end bond purchases and before a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting and U.S. employment report due later this week.

Yields had fallen on expectations that the ECB will cut interest rates and take other measures meant to stimulate growth when it meets on Thursday.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold steadied after a five-day losing streak on Tuesday but was still trading near its lowest level in four months as stronger equities dented the metal’s investment-hedge appeal.

Spot gold was flat near $1,244.46 an ounce by 0018 GMT. The five-day decline before Tuesday is the metal’s longest losing streak in nearly seven months.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - Shanghai copper rallied towards its highest in more than three months on Tuesday, buoyed by signs of reviving momentum in China’s economy as the top metals user returned from a holiday weekend.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed to 48,890 yuan a tonne, approaching a May 26 peak of 49,210 yuan, which was the highest since late February. It had pared gains to trade at 48,710 yuan a tonne by 0117 GMT, still up 0.5 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Monday, weighed on by a stronger dollar and recent data showing rising OPEC oil production.

Brent July crude LCOc1 fell 58 cents to settle at $108.83 a barrel, after hitting $109.87 and then pulling back below Brent’s 200-day moving average at $109.07.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)