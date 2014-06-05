India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday with the S&P 500 ending at a new record as investors brushed off weaker-than-expected labor market data and focused on an acceleration in services-sector growth.

But trading volume continued to be light as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday and the U.S. government’s May nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index fell on Wednesday, weighed down by Tesco TSCO.L after the supermarket retailer posted its biggest quarterly UK sales drop in 40 years.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed down by 0.3 percent, or 17.67 points, at 6,818.63 points.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks were choppy on Thursday, pulling away from a brief foray to a two-month high in early trade, with investors taking a breather from recent sharp gains ahead of key events, including a U.S. jobs report on Friday.

The Nikkei .N225 was flat at 15,065.87 in mid-morning trade after rising to a high of 15,141.14, the best mark since April 3.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong market to open flat.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what measures the European Central Bank would implement to tackle the threat of deflation.

The ECB is widely expected to cut all of its interest rates, which would push the deposit rate into negative territory for the first time. It is also seen offering longer-term loans linked to further lending, but stop short of following the Bank of Japan in launching large-scale asset purchases

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors took profits from the recent rally, before Thursday’s highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB is expected to cut interest rates and announce other measures to help stimulate growth in the region.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed near a four-month low on Thursday, but faced a risk of more losses if the European Central Bank meets expectations to cut rates, a move that could strengthen the dollar and hurt bullion.

Spot gold had edged up slightly to $1,244.01 an ounce by 0039 GMT. The metal is close to its 4-month low of $1,240.61 hit earlier in the week.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was steady on Thursday, underpinned by robust U.S. economic data and comments from China suggesting it had warded off a slowdown in growth.

Shanghai copper prices calmed despite worries about a probe into metals financing at China’s third largest port.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was little changed at $6,788 a tonne by 0132 GMT, after falling 1.2 percent in the previous session to its lowest in three weeks at $6,760 a tonne.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent and U.S. crude ended lower on Wednesday as hopes that a peace plan from Ukraine’s president-elect might help ease the crisis with Russian separatists cooled oil’s earlier rally. Rising U.S. distillate stockpiles and weak distillate profit margins in Northwest Europe also helped trigger the reversal by crude futures.

For a full report, double click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)