India Morning Call-Global Markets

Sept 15 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as energy shares extended their recent slide, while rising bond yields drove down high-dividend paying shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to 16,987.51, the S&P 500 lost 11.91 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,985.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.21 points, or 0.53 percent, to 4,567.60

LONDON - Britain’s top shares rose for the first time in six sessions on Friday, helped by companies with exposure to Scotland, after another poll showed a majority would vote against independence next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 7.34 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,806.96 points.

TOKYO - Japanese markets are closed for a public holiday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 0.79 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The Australian dollar came in the cross hairs of sellers first thing on Monday, sliding to a fresh six-month low after a set of disappointing Chinese data weighed on already soft demand.

In contrast, the dollar was flat against the yen, near a six-year peak of 107.39 set on Friday. The euro was also steady at $1.2961, having drifted up from a 14-month trough of $1.2859 last week.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest weekly increase in over a year after solid U.S. retail sales data bolstered expectations for a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.

The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.3 percent gain in July. The August rise in retail sales, which account for a third of consumer spending, was in line with economists’ expectations.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold dropped to fresh eight-month lows on Monday on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve may signal an early interest rate hike at this week’s policy meeting, while the strength in the dollar and weak physical demand also weighed on bullion.

Spot gold fell to $1,225.30 an ounce, its lowest since January, early on Monday before steadying at $1,227.70 by 0020 GMT. Last week, the metal dropped 3 percent as the dollar index posted its ninth straight weekly gain.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper slipped towards three-month lows on Monday after growth at China’s factories stumbled to its weakest in nearly six years in August, fuelling concerns over its metals demand.

As well as weakening growth in China’s factories, growth in other key sectors also cooled, raising fears the world’s second-largest economy may be at risk of a sharp slowdown unless Beijing takes fresh stimulus measures

OIL

NEW YORK - Crude oil prices fell on Friday on pressure from weak demand, ample supplies and a strong dollar.

ICE Brent futures for October fell 97 cents to settle at $97.11 a barrel, the biggest weekly loss since the week to July 11. The contract expires on Monday, adding to pressure as traders roll positions. The November contract fell 90 cents to $97.96 a barrel.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)