India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P notched its best performance in a month after a report shifted investor expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy statement due on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 100.83 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,131.97, the S&P 500 rose 14.85 points, or 0.75 percent, to 1,998.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.86 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,552.76.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index fell on Tuesday, with financial stocks underperforming as investors showed reluctance to buy up new positions before Scotland’s independence vote on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 0.2 percent, or 11.97 points, at 6,792.24 points, with a fall in major financial stocks weighing on the market.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average edged up early on Wednesday after U.S. shares rebounded on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep rates low after its two-day policy meeting ends later in the day.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 15,925.68 in mid-morning trade, after shedding 0.2 percent the previous day.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.4 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday, having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours before the Federal Reserve offers its latest guidance on interest rates.

Traders said sellers emerged after the Wall Street Journal’s Fed watcher said the U.S. central bank may keep the words “considerable time” in its policy statement following the Sept 16-17 meeting.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Tuesday as investors in global markets throttled down fears that Federal Reserve policymakers meeting in Washington will soon undo America’s ultra loose monetary policy.

After surrendering bigger price gains, driven in part by an independence referendum on Thursday in Scotland, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes late on Tuesday were little changed at 2.582 percent. Prices were up 1/32.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold was little changed at over $1,230 an ounce on Wednesday as investors were biding their time ahead of a Federal Reserve statement later in the day, keenly watched for clues on when the U.S. central bank will increase interest rates.

Spot gold was flat at $1,234.90 an ounce by 0035 GMT, after closing up 0.2 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper climbed on Wednesday to near its highest in a week as investors backed away from expectations the Federal Reserve would bring forward its timeline to raise interest rates at the end of its two-day meeting later in the session.

The Wall Street Journal’s Fed watcher Jon Hilsenrath said the central bank would keep the words “considerable time” in its policy statement, although it might qualify them.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by more than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had curbed output after rockets hit an area near a refinery.

November Brent rose $1.17 to settle at $99.05 a barrel. The October contract expired and went off the board on Monday at $96.21.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)