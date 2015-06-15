India Morning Call-Global Markets

MUMBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks fell on Friday as Greek debt talks hit a stalemate and as concern over how soon the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates kept investors cautious.

Energy shares dropped as oil prices fell for a second straight day. The energy index, down 1.2 percent, led the day’s decline, followed by a 1.1 percent drop in the healthcare index.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index fell on Friday as lower oil prices hit energy stocks and concerns over Greece’s talks with international creditors weighed on sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE closed 0.9 percent down at 6,784.92 points, slightly outperforming major euro zone indexes.

TOKYO - Japanese share prices dipped on Monday on worries over the deadlock between Greece and its creditors as well as caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee meeting.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.2 percent to 20,373.24, though it recovered from the day’s low of 20,205.10, erasing most of its losses as investors remained generally bullish on the market’s outlook.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index trading down 1.3 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The euro lurched lower first thing in Asia on Monday after efforts on ending a deadlock between Greece and its creditors broke up in failure over the weekend.

Tellingly, the talks on Sunday lasted less than an hour, suggesting the differences between the two parties may be too wide to bridge.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices ended little changed on Friday with longer-dated yields holding below seven-month highs as concerns about a Greek default supported safety demand for bonds ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

The bond market had attempted to extend Thursday’s rally, brushing off a 0.5 percent rise in U.S. producer prices in May and stronger-than-expected readings on consumer sentiment in early June. But early gains gradually faded.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold edged up on Monday as Greece and its creditors failed to strike a deal to avert a debt default, but gains were capped as traders waited for a Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper teetered towards three-month lows on Monday as jitters over a delayed Greek debt deal combined with a looming summer slowdown to crimp demand prospects for the metal.

Talks on ending deadlock between Greece and its international creditors broke up in failure on Sunday, with European leaders venting their frustration as Athens stumbled closer towards a debt default that threatens its future in the euro.

OIL

SINGAPORE - Oil prices extended declines on Monday after two straight days of losses late last week as high production offset strong refinery runs, but a storm that could impact Gulf of Mexico operations supported U.S. crude.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, hinted late last week that it was ready to increase production above record levels to meet strong demand, if needed, sending down prices.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Manoj Rawal)