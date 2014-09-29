India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 rallying back above a key technical level, but the advance was not enough to offset recent declines and major indexes closed out their worst week of the past eight.

The day’s gains were broad. While all ten primary S&P 500 sectors ended higher on the day, energy was the top advancer, up 1.3 percent alongside a 1 percent rise in the price of crude oil CLc1.

LONDON - Gains in bank shares helped Britain’s top equity index climb on Friday, bringing to a close one of its worst weeks of the year in the wake of retailer Tesco’s financial woes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose by 0.2 percent, or 9.68 points, to 6,649.39 points.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday morning after the weak yen supported sentiment, while risk taking was buoyed after the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter.

The Nikkei share average gained 0.5 percent to 16,310.63 in mid-morning trade after falling 0.9 percent on Friday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is down 2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

TOKYO - The dollar started the week close to a six-year peak against the yen and touched a fresh four-year high against a basket of currencies, getting a tailwind from data showing higher U.S. growth in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department on Friday raised its estimate of gross domestic product to show the economy expanded at a 4.6 percent annual rate - its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries prices dipped Friday on news that Pimco Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross is joining rival Janus Capital Group, which spurred concerns Pimco may have to sell Treasuries if investor redemptions at the firm increase.

Gross, a Pimco co-founder, managed the $222 billion Pimco Total Return Fund, the world’s biggest bond fund. Analysts said traders sold Treasuries on bets that outflows across Pimco could accelerate rapidly, leading Pimco to sell holdings in order to raise cash.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold extended losses to a second session on Monday, dropping towards a nine-month low, as robust U.S. economic data and a stronger dollar curbed demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,217.57 an ounce by 0032 GMT, after dropping 0.3 percent in the previous session. The metal isn’t too far from a nine-month low of $1,206.85 hit last week.

BASE METALS

MELBOURNE - London copper slipped to its lowest in more than three months on Monday, amid signs of ample supply in the world’s top copper user, and expectations of steadying demand into the end of the year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell to $6,666 on Monday, its lowest since June 16, before paring losses to $6,698.75 by 0057 GMT, down by 0.3 percent. Prices fell 1.7 percent last week.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude futures ended flat on Friday as improving supply and concerns about tepid demand for oil in Europe and China offset concerns about the Middle East conflicts, while U.S. crude rose on supportive economic data from the United States.

Brent’s premium to U.S. crude CL-LCO1=R fell to $3.54 based on settlements and the spread narrowed to $3.21 intraday, its narrowest since it hit $2.91 on Sept. 20, 2013.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)