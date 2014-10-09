India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, with major indexes posting their biggest one-day jumps of 2014 after the Federal Reserve reassured investors that its first interest rate hike would not come until it deemed the economy could withstand it.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 274.83 points, or 1.64 percent, to 16,994.22, the S&P 500 gained 33.79 points, or 1.75 percent, to 1,968.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 83.39 points, or 1.9 percent, to 4,468.59.

LONDON - Britain’s main equity index fell for a second day on Wednesday as worries about Ebola reaching Europe hurt travel firms and telecoms tester Spirent Communications became the latest UK company to warn on profits.

The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 13.34 points lower, or 0.2 percent, at 6,482.24 points, taking its fall from a 14-1/2 year high hit last month to 6 percent.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would not lift interest rates until the U.S. economy was sufficiently strong, though a resurgent yen dented optimism on profit outlook.

The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 15,650.96 in morning trade, much smaller gains compared with a 1.7 percent rise in the U.S. S&P 500 Index .SPX on Wednesday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is trading 1.3 percent higher.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar languished at two-week lows early on Thursday, having fallen for a third straight session after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting prompted markets to push out the likely timing of an interest rate rise.

The dollar index slid to 85.198, retreating further from a four-year peak of 86.746 set on Friday. The euro jumped to $1.2733 and was now more than two cents off a two-year trough.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. short- and intermediate-dated Treasuries yields fell Wednesday after traders viewed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy.

The minutes from the Fed’s mid-September meeting showed the central bank’s debate on its interest rate guidance heated up, but also showed some participants wanted to err on the side of patience in accommodation.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold climbed to its highest in nearly two weeks on Thursday as expectations of an early hike in U.S. interest rates eased and the dollar lost traction after the release of minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Spot gold rose to $1,223.61 an ounce early on Thursday, before paring gains to trade down 0.2 percent at $1,219.30 by 0036 GMT. The metal had risen for three days in a row before Thursday.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London metals climbed on Thursday after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting doused fears of any early move to raise interest rates, potentially prolonging cheap capital for industry and investors.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $6,684.75 a tonne by 0021 GMT, erasing the prior session’s small losses. LME copper is still within reach of 5-month lows at $6600 a tonne tapped on Oct. 6.

OIL

NEW YORK - Brent crude hit a 27-month low on Wednesday before recovering partially to close above $91 a barrel, with analysts saying the market could be headed for a rebound despite growing stockpiles and a gloomy world economic outlook.

Brent crude for November delivery settled down 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $91.38 a barrel. It fell to as low as $90.57 earlier, marking a bottom since June 2012

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Indulal PM)