India Morning Call-Global Markets

NEW YORK - U.S. stocks closed little changed on Friday, pressured by renewed uncertainty in healthcare stocks and by Disney shares, even as October payrolls data pointed to a resilient economy in the face of sluggish global growth.

The S&P 500 and Dow industrials closed at record highs and rose for a third consecutive week.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index pared gains on Friday after U.S. jobs figures missed expectations, but it outpaced mainland Europe as commodity-linked stocks rose.

Traders said recent strong U.S. data had many investors believing the jobs report would beat the Reuters consensus estimate of 231,000. The figure came in at 214,000, wage growth remained subdued and Wall Street opened slightly lower.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks retreated to a one-week low on Monday morning as the yen rebounded against the dollar after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, while Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp sold off heavily on a profit warning.

The benchmark Nikkei share average dropped 0.8 percent to 14,752.04 after falling to as low as 16,713.37, the weakest level since Oct. 31.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 1.8 percent.

SYDNEY - The dollar hovered below a four-year peak on Monday, having lost a bit of altitude late last week after U.S. jobs data fell short of expectations, prompting some investors to take profits on extremely long positions.

The dollar index eased 0.2 percent to 87.513, following a 0.4 percent fall on Friday as it retreated from 88.190 - a high not seen since June 2010.

NEW YORK - The U.S. Treasury debt market rallied on Friday as growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October fell short of expectations, reviving bets the Federal Reserve will not consider raising interest rates until late 2015.

Treasuries were on track for their best day since Oct. 15, when massive purchases of Treasuries by traders exiting short positions sent benchmark yields below 2 percent to 16-month lows.

SINGAPORE - Gold slipped nearly 1 percent early on Monday after a short covering rally in the previous session, fuelled by a softer-than-expected U.S. jobs report, showing that the metal was still not out of the woods.

Despite a 3 percent jump on Friday, gold remained below a key $1,180-an-ounce level that could pressure the metal back to 4-1/2-year lows reached last week on a strong dollar and fears regarding an upcoming rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

SYDNEY - London copper edged up to its highest in nearly a week on Monday as the dollar dropped, while an incremental improvement in China’s trade data also revived sentiment towards the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up to $6,726.25 a tonne on Monday, which was its strongest since Nov. 4, before trading little changed at $6,713.25 at 0151 GMT. Prices closed flat last week, having failed to gain much traction since hitting six month lows at $6,530 in mid October.

NEW YORK - U.S. crude climbed less than a dollar on Friday but finished down more than 2 percent for the week, marking the first time the benchmark has fallen for six straight weeks since December 1998. The Friday rally was driven in part by geopolitical tremors in Ukraine and the dollar backing off of its four-year high.

Brent crude futures settled up 53 cents at $83.39 per barrel on Friday but declined nearly 3 percent for the week, the seventh straight week down. The last time Brent fell for seven straight weeks ended in November 2002. The benchmark hit a four-year intraday low of $81.63 on Wednesday, down from a high above $115 in June. U.S. crude CLc1 settled up 74 cents per barrel for the day at $78.65.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)