India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 extended their run of record high closes for a fourth session on Monday, led by transportation and healthcare shares.

The Dow Jones transportation average jumped 1.3 percent, also closing at a record high, led by railroads and airlines. Union Pacific rose 1.8 percent to $120.90, among the top gainers on the S&P 500, while JetBlue jumped 4.2 percent to $13.09.

LONDON - Britain’s top share index advanced to a five-week high on Monday as investors bought into the consumer staples and retail sectors, with supermarket group Tesco leading the gainers.

The stand-out mover of the day however was mid-cap services outsourcer Serco, whose shares fell 32 percent after saying it plans a rights issue of up to 550 million pounds, having cut forecasts and written down the value of its business.

TOKYO - Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street gains and as the weaker yen helped exporters, but oil-related shares such as Inpex Corp underperformed after oil prices fell further.

Sentiment was also boosted by the Bank Of Japan’s move on Monday to purchase 38 billion yen ($331.2 million) of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as part of its recently beefed-up economic stimulus campaign. The news was announced after markets closed on Monday.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.5 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The dollar steadied on Tuesday after recouping some of its post-payrolls losses as an uptick in risk appetite sent U.S. Treasury yields higher and underpinned Wall Street stocks.

The greenback kept to a narrow range with the U.S. bond market - a key driver of the currency - closed on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday.

TREASURIES

NEW YORK - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on the view that last Friday’s rally was overextended, while traders also sold some U.S. government debt to brace for this week’s $66 billion in new supply.

Traders sold Treasuries after prices extended last Friday’s rally in early U.S. trading. Traders determined that the rally, which occurred on weaker-than-expected growth in U.S. jobs and wages in October, had gone too far, analysts said.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold ticked up on Tuesday, attempting to recover from a 2 percent slide in the previous session, but gains may be limited as the U.S. dollar nears a four-year high.

Spot gold gained 0.4 percent to $1,154.46 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after dropping 2.2 percent in the previous session.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper edged up on Tuesday after a near 1 percent drop in the previous session, while markets braced for a string of soft third-quarter growth reports out of Europe this week that are expected to highlight the fragile nature of metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up 0.1 percent to $6,671.25 a tonne by 0146 GMT, from the previous session when it slipped 0.8 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - U.S. crude fell more than $1 on Monday, edging below $78 a barrel, and Brent crude also dropped with both reversing early gains as U.S. dollar strength outweighed worries about conflict in Libya and Ukraine.

The dollar rose 0.18 percent against a basket of currencies , regaining ground after dropping in European trade. Recent strength has made oil and other commodities priced in dollars more expensive for holders of other currencies, suppressing demand.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)