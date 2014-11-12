India Morning Call-Global Markets

EQUITIES

NEW YORK - The Dow and S&P 500 eked out a fifth session of record closing highs on Tuesday, barely extending the market’s recent rally in light volume as consumer discretionary shares gained.

The S&P 500’s top percentage gainer was Zoetis, which jumped 8.9 percent to $43.72. Activist hedge fund manager William Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Holdings has taken a new position in the animal health company, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

LONDON - Britain’s top equity index advanced to its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday, as a rise in mobile operator Vodafone and supermarket retailer Sainsbury offset a slump in energy stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up by 0.2 percent, or 16.15 points, at 6,627.40 points - its best closing level since late September.

TOKYO - Japanese stocks jumped on Wednesday as investors cheered reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will delay a planned sales tax rise to rejuvenate Japan’s fragile economic recovery, and call a snap election to secure his political position.

Abe will postpone a planned second sales tax hike by eighteen months and call a general election on the issue next month, the Sankei newspaper reported.

HONG KONG - Hang Seng Index is up 0.2 percent.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

SYDNEY - The yen flirted with a seven-year low against the dollar early on Wednesday on reports that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will call a general election in December, offering investors a further excuse to shun the currency.

The Sankei newspaper, citing unnamed government and coalition officials, said Abe will also delay a planned second sales tax increase by a year and a half and take the issue to voters. Abe on Tuesday said he had yet to decide on the timing of an election.

COMMODITIES

GOLD

SINGAPORE - Gold retreated from sharp overnight gains early on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar edged closer on a four-year high. Gold has struggled to hold rallies with the dollar close to multi-year highs and big outflows from bullion funds.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,161.60 an ounce by 0044 GMT, after gaining 1.2 percent on Tuesday from a softer dollar. The metal has been unable to make a convincing break from a 4-1/2 year low of $1,131.85 reached last weak.

BASE METALS

SYDNEY - London copper was barely changed on Wednesday, after gaining about half a percent in the previous session when U.S. markets were shut for a holiday, while zinc prices were underpinned by a strike at a Peruvian mine.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $6,685.25 a tonne by 0043 GMT, down 0.1 percent.

OIL

NEW YORK - Benchmark Brent crude closed down on Tuesday after setting a four-year low and coming close to testing the psychologically important $80 a barrel support, as traders continued to seek a bottom to a selloff that began in June.

U.S. crude ended up, despite expectations that oil inventories in the United States rose last week. The gap between Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at its smallest in three weeks as the markets diverged.

For a full report, click on (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)